Honda CB500X Launched In India At INR 6.87 Lakh

We have been waiting for Honda’s 500cc lineup to arrive in India since last year. While it couldn’t happen in 2020, Honda India has surprised us by launching the CB500X at INR 6.87 lakh (ex-sh, Gurgaon). We have to say it out loud that we didn’t see it coming! There was no teaser and no build-up of any sorts. Bookings of Honda CB500X are open from today at Honda’s premium big bike dealerships – BigWing Topline & BigWing across India.

More details

The motorcycle will be imported in the country via the Completely Knocked Down route, and it will be available in two colour options – Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Specs and features

The CB500X belongs to the CB500 family and is an adventure tourer. Talking about the mechanicals, it is powered by a 471cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 47bhp at 8,500rpm and 43.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and a slipper clutch mechanism. Honda is lauded across the globe for its smooth engines. While the CB500X might not score big on paper, we can expect the ADV to be a capable tourer, given its twin-cylinder configuration.

For 2021, it has moved to a 19-/17-inch alloy wheel setup, which is the norm on modern day tarmac-oriented ADVs. It continues to be suspended by a telescopic fork and preload-adjustable monoshock. Petal rotors and dual-channel ABS is standard. The frame is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks at front with 150mm of travel and a nine-position preload adjustable mono-shock at rear with a travel of 135mm.

The feature list on the motorcycle comprises of a semi-fairing design, a tall windscreen, full-LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument cluster, single piece saddle, and alloy wheels. The electronic rider aids include dual-channel ABS, emergency stop signal, and Honda Ignition Security System.

Is the price justified?

While we finally have the CB500X in India, we still think that Honda could have priced the CB500X more aggressively, since it is being brought to our shores via the CKD route. To give you an idea, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is just INR 7,000 more expensive than the CB500X and makes more power and torque.

What might work in CB500X’s favour is that it’s a Honda and the maintenance might turn out to be a lot cheaper as compared to the Versys 650. But still, had it been priced around the INR 5 -5.5 Lakh mark, it would have made a really strong case for itself!