This Digitally Imagined Triumph Daytona Brings Back The Craving For The British Faired Sportsbike

Faired sportsbikes, however uncomfortable or aggressive they might be in their intent, are marvels of motorcycle engineering. We might have gotten more inclined towards naked roadster or ADV-tourers in the past few years, but there’s no denying to the fact that we want to own a faired sportsbike at some point in our lives. There are some legendary names which continue popping up in a motorcyclist’s wet dreams and the Triumph Daytona is one of them. Triumph had to pull the plug on it, in favor of its naked counterpart, the Street Triple.

To this day, we catch ourselves becoming a little nostalgic about the Daytona. Despite being a middleweight, it was a widespread assumption that it could give a litre-class sportsbike a run for its money, in the hands of a skilled rider.

Triumph did bring back the Daytona 765 but it was limited in numbers and the void is still yet to be filled. Triumph recently rolled out the Speed Triple 1200 RS and according to the maker itself, it is the most powerful iteration of the ‘Speed Triple’ series to be ever introduced. And that makes us wonder, should we rekindle the possibilities of getting a Daytona based on the Speed Triple? A digital artist named Kardesign Koncepts did the same, went ahead and came up with a render of a Daytona based on the Speed Triple 1200 RS.

The render should convince the lot of us that it won’t be such a bad idea to receive a faired sportsbike from the House of Hinckley. The front fairing of the rendered sportsbike takes some design cues from the Daytona Moto2 765’s design, but also integrates the 1200 RS’s LED lighting and air intake. The top clamp-mounted handlebars are replaced with clip-ons and the mirrors are moved up to the front fairing. Lastly, the digital designer routed the exhaust pipe up to expose the single-sided swingarm.

Talking about more numbers, the Speed Triple 1200 RS pumps out 180hp at 10,750rpm and 125Nm at 9,000rpm (8Nm), which is 30hp and 8Nm more than the predecessor’s motor. If Triumph actually goes ahead and blesses the world of motorcycles with the revival of the Daytona, it would incite a freaking riot in our automotive circles. And to be very honest, we want just that!