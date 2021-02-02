Is This The New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Which Is Set To Debut On February 5th?

Motorcycle fanatics around the world are patiently waiting for February 5th to arrive. The reason is pretty evident. Suzuki is going to showcase its 2021 Hayabusa. The moniker is legendary and remains unmatched in terms of the emotions it invokes in one’s mind. The Peregrine Falcon has garnered a cult status over the years and is one of the best-selling big bikes in India, owing to its VFM quotient and not to forget, the ‘Dhoom’ factor. Suzuki recently dropped a bombshell on us, by releasing a teaser video of the new Hayabusa.

And now, the ‘Hyperbike’ has made an appearance before its official debut. The leaked image seems to be taken from a slide sent out to dealers before the bike is launched.

The most prominent thing you would notice is, it has carried forward its silhouette but if you look with a set of keener eyes, you would notice that the front end appears to have a sharper fascia. The fairing too, looks heavily redesigned. The glimpse of the new Hayabusa does reveal that it is going to be a bit sharper than before and that might translate to better aerodynamics too. Not to forget, at the time when it was launched and even after many years of its production, the Hayabusa was one of the most aerodynamically efficient motorcycle. Just what you need to clock 299 Km/h on the speedo, right? The exhaust cannisters too, are heavily revamped and now are finished in chrome.

The teaser video which was released earlier, also shows the analogue speedo (don’t worry there is a TFT in there too) being forced past the 180mph mark, as the bike is ridden in what can only be described as its natural habitat. It’s a very neat looking unit and it gives us some clues as to the bike’s electronics. We can expect Suzuki to throw in a comprehensive suite of electronics which might include 6-axis IMU with cornering ABS, several riding modes, power modes, wheelie control, engine braking modes and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Although rumours did suggest that Suzuki might go the supercharged way with the new Hayabusa but the latest developments suggest otherwise. It is, most probably, going to retain the same 1,340cc inline-four-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine but will now comply with Euro 5 / BS6 emission norms. In its outgoing avatar, the Hayabusa pumped out 195PS and 155Nm. In order to the current crop of superbikes, Suzuki might squeeze out a bit more ponies to make the Hayabusa relevant, once again! However, whether it manages to regain the title of being the fastest motorcycle or not, that remains to be seen!