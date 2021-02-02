January 2021 Two-wheeler Sales Report

Similar to cars, motorcycles have been recovering from the COVID-stricken 2020 to post some solid numbers towards the later stages of 2020 and have seemingly continued the momentum in the first month of 2021 as well. Following is the detailed break-up of the sales figures as reported by various manufacturers.

Hero

India largest 2-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a slight drop of 3 % in its total wholesale figures, which stood at 4,85,889 in January 2021, down around 16,000 units from January 2020, when it clocked 5,01,622 units.

Hero reported a 9.18% decline in sales in terms of its motorcycles for the first month of 2021. Total figures stood at 4,49,037 units, down some 45,000 from 4,94,432 units reported in January 2020. The scooter segment, however, witnessed a whopping 400 % growth clocking 36,852 units as against a lowly 7,190 in January last year.

Honda

Honda 2-wheeler India reported an 11.39% rise in domestic sales clocking 4,16,716 units, up almost 43,000 units from 3,74,114 units reported in January 2020 last year. Interestingly, Honda reported a massive 72.16 % growth on MoM basis, up 1,74,670 units from December 2020, when it registered 2,42,046 units.

Domestic sales stood at 4,16,716 units, coupled with 20,467 units of exports down 30% or 8,825 units YoY and up by almost 5% MoM.

TVS

TVS Motor Company registered a 31 % increase in total sales YoY to clock 3,07,149 units in January 2021 as against 2,34,920 units reported back in January 2020. Domestic motorcycle sales grew by 45% clocking 136,790 units of sales in January 2021 as against 94,367 units reported in January 2020. Scooter sales TVS reportedly grew by as much as 36 % clocking 98,319 units in January 2021 as against 72,383 units in January 2020.

Total exports grew by 43%, from 70,784 units in January 2020, to 1,00,926 units in January 2021. TVS clocked 12,553 units of 3-wheeler sales, down 13.3 % from 14,481 units in January 2020.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield registered an 8% total growth YoY to clock 68,887 units of sale in January 2021, up from 63,520 units reported in January last year. Exports grew 103%, from 2,228 units to 4,515 units. Domestic figures stood at 64,372 units, up 5% from 61,292 units reported in January last year.

Suzuki

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd reported a total sales figure of 64,869 units in January 2021. Domestic sales stood at 57,004 units while the exports accounted for the remaining 7,865 units for the opening month.