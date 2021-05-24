This Digital Render Makes Us Believe That A Factory Bobber From Royal Enfield Won’t Be Such A Bad Idea After All!

Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform is a versatile one. The reason why we see many tastefully modified specimens of the Interceptor 650. Royal Enfield is going to utilize the same platform to dish out new motorcycles in near future, including a cruiser and a roadster. If reports are to be believed, Royal Enfield might roll out a Scrambler as well. But the reason why we have assembled here is that nomadic__16_design shared this virtual render of a 650cc RE Bobber which makes us believe that it won’t be such a bad idea to have a proper factory bobber from the house of RE.

For starters, this rendered Bobber comes draped in Sunset Strip colourway which was a new addition to the Interceptor 650’s colour palette for MY2021.

The tank, engine and exhaust unit is derived from the Interceptor 650 and bear no changes. The headlamp and the handlebars look borrowed from the Classic 350 and look more retro as compared to the headlamp unit found on the Interceptor 650. The rendered has utilize a pair of knobby tyres to lend it a more rugged appeal but traditional bobbers aren’t associated with knobby tyres because they have no intentions of going off the road.

The history of bobber bikes goes back to the early 1930s When the trend of chopping down some parts of the bike to make it lightweight and give it a minimalistic look started. By removing the front fender, shortening the rear, and removing all excess accessories, the motorcycle was significantly lightened. The same can be witnessed here as well as this digital render utilizes a single seat which is designed in a proper Bobber manner. The tail light is installed on the rear fender and the indicators are nowhere to be seen. If Royal Enfield ever decides to make a factory-bobber, we are sure that the company won’t forget the indicators. The Jawa Perak currently serves as the cheapest factory Bobber available in the country today and if RE decides to go ahead and develop a Bobber, it would certainly be an interesting addition in the company’s lineup. Going by the recent trends, we are sure that it would manage to churn out good sales numbers for the company as well.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor, which develops a peak power of 47.65 PS and a maximum torque of 52 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard.