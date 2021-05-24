Royal Enfield Registers Trademark For ‘Scram’ – 650cc Scrambler In The Works?

Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform is going to spawn a wide variety of products in the coming future. We have already managed to witness the Cruiser and the Roadster doing rounds on the Indian streets, hinting that their official launch is just around the corner. And now, Royal Enfield has gone ahead to register a trademark for the name ‘Scram’. If your head is in the right place, it shouldn’t take you long to derive that this name could be used for an upcoming Scrambler from the house of Royal Enfield.

More details

While we are yet to see a test mule of the same on the streets, several modification houses have given us a sneak peek of how a Scrambler based on the Interceptor 650 could turn out to be.

With the growing trend of scrambler bikes recently in premium as well as mass-market segments, Royal Enfield might be planning to grab a pie of the new market trend. It has also been reported in the past that the inclusion of a Scrambler in RE’s lineup could be a part of a long term strategy by Royal Enfield and will be built on the same platform as the company’s successful 650cc twin engine as seen in the Interceptor and Continental GT.

What can we expect?

There are speculations and then there’s a wishlist. Since we are yet to see RE’s take at developing a factory Scrambler, we cannot speculate anything. What we wish to see, however, is a ‘potent’ Scrambler and not just another motorcycle trying to rip off one with the help of knobby tyres. For instance, higher ground clearance and more suspension travel could work wonders for the said Scrambler. Royal Enfield could also play around with the aesthetics a little to lend it that rugged look Scramblers are famous for. The fenders and some other body panels could be reworked upon and not to forget, obligatory dual-purpose tyres should be a part of the package too.

All the forthcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are based on the 650cc platform would use the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that is currently doing duties in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It’s an air/oil-cooled mill that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. The motor is capable of delivering 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm.