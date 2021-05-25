Yamaha Tracer Name Trademarked In India – What Could It Mean?

Yamaha has trademarked the name ‘Tracer’ in India. For those of you unfamiliar with the nomenclature, Yamaha currently retails two sports tourers bearing the Tracer moniker. The Tracer 700 and 900 are quite popular in other international markets and if we think about it, they could really make sense in India! Yamaha hasn’t been paying that much attention to its premium motorcycle portfolio in India. Take the R3 for instance. We never got to see the updated version of the revered R3 tracing its way back here.

But the if Yamaha actually decides to bring the Tracer 700 or 900 in India, it will definitely help in boosting the brand’s image in the premium motorcycle segment.

At the heart of the 2020 Tracer 700 is still the very capable 698cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that it shares with its two other siblings—the MT-07 naked/standard and the XSR700 retro bike, both of which aren’t available in India. The same mill also powers the affairs in the recently unveiled R7. It puts down 74.8HP and 68NM of peak torque.

On the other hand, the Tracer 900 shares its powertrain with the hooliganistic MT-09. The 890 cc, inline three-cylinder four-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled Euro 5 engine makes 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The power is transmitted to the wheels through a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

Could we get a Tracer 250?

While both the Tracer 700 and 900 will make sense here in India, rumours are floating around town that Yamaha could also introduce a smaller version of the Tracer. The ADV, sport-tourer segment in India is gaining traction rapidly and it is definitely catching the eye of certain manufacturers. In order to capitalize the growing trend, Yamaha could build a Tracer 250 around the FZ-25’s potent mill. Yamaha could also fiddle around with the R3’s platform to dish out a more powerful Tracer.

These are all rumours and it is quite often that manufacturers register certain names but it is not always that all those names come stickered on a product. We will have to wait a little more to know exactly what’s brewing in Yamaha India’s camp.