2021 Skoda Kodiaq vRS: All You Need To Know!

Before delving into the details of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq vRS, you should know that it used to be the fastest 7-seater SUV at the renowned Nurburgring. So you know that the Czech carmaker is pretty serious about this performance-oriented version of its popular 7-seater offering and not it is not just an aesthetic upgrade. Skoda recently revealed the 2021 iteration of the Kodiaq and accompanied it with an updated version of the vRS trim as well.

Updated powertrain

The first and foremost difference is that it has now ditched the diesel mill for a turbo-petrol powertrain.

We always believed that the vRS should be equipped with VW’s proven 2.0-litre TSI ‘EVO’ mill rather than a diesel powertrain. And that is exactly what has happened this year as Skoda has ditched the old biturbo, 236bhp diesel powertrain. Comparatively, the 2.0-litre TSI mill puts down 245PS (180kW). That may be only 5PS up on the old TDI engine – and torque is sure to be much less ­– but clearly the reborn vRS will boast a very different driving character. The new engine will rev much higher for starters, and then the small matter of 60kg less weight over the front wheels. There’s a new seven-speed DSG transmission too, and that saves more weight. The sporty feeing and agility both promise to be quite different from its diesel predecessor. While Skoda hasn’t supplied any new performance data, expect improvements over the old car’s 0-62mph time (7.0secs) and top speed of 218 kmph.

Aesthetic changes

The differences don’t end here. To make it visually different from the standard models, Skoda has also incorporated some aesthetic changes here and there. It gets the Kodiaq facelift’s new 20-inch wheels, model-specific front bumper, gloss black trims and LED Matrix headlights as standard.

To hint at its sportier intent, Skoda has also made some key changes inside the cabin as well. A makeover inside brings more vRS detaiing and black Suedia sports seats with red stitching, along with a full Virtual Cockpit display.

The two other petrol engine options include a 150PS, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 190bhp, 2.0-litre TSI engine. The SUV also gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which offers two states of tunes – 150PS and 200PS.

Also read: 4th-Gen Skoda Octavia To Launch Next Month; Confirms Skoda India’s Bossman Zac Hollis

The Kodiaq is definitely India-bound but it remains to be seen which powertrain Skoda India decides to bring here. We are praying to the God of Wheels that they should consider bringing in the vRS trim here as well.