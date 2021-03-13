This Bolt-On Kit From Arton Works Will Transform The Triumph Trident 660 Into A Gorgeous Cafe-Racer

The Triumph Trident 660 is the British bikemaker’s latest machine which will shortly be introduced in India. Triumph motorcycles have started taking pre-bookings for the bike which is based on the revered Triumph Triple cylinder engine tech. The Trident is one of the most anticipated motorcycles from the marquee and will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in India, which already has the Street Triple RS and the Street Triple R.

More details

While the Street Triple has an aggressive fascia, the Trident has a certain retro appeal. This has been achieved by incorporating a round headlamp setup. The past few years have seen motorcyclists turn their liking towards retro motorcycles.

Even though the Trident 660 is yet is yet to hit our streets, Arton Works has imagined a 2-part bolt-on fairing kit for the Trident. The kit transforms the roadster in a proper café-racer, at least when it comes to the way it looks. Neptune is the name of Arton’s two-stage fairing kit for the Triumph Trident 660. As of March, 2020, the firm hasn’t gotten its hands on a Trident of its own just yet. That means right now, the Neptune R and S designs are in pre-production. The Neptune S adds a half-fairing to the Trident 660, while the Neptune R builds on the S kit to create a beautiful, flowing full fairing that honors all the lines and beauty of the original Trident 660.

Specs and features

With the Trident 660 Triumph Motorcycles enters the premium middleweight roadster category. The new 660cc powertrain, unique triple engine performance, minimal design, class- leading technology and handling on the Trident are aimed to introduce a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders as well as enthusiasts. There’s a new shift drum assembly, crankshaft, pistons, clutch, camshafts, cylinder liners, and alternator, among other components.

Triumph also decreased bore and increased stroke (to 74.0mm x 51.1mm) for more low- and midrange punch. The claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm. Triumph is offering ride by wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quick shifter as an accessory fitment.

The 660 triple is nestled in an all-new steel frame, although even then Triumph has managed to keep the weight to a pretty reasonable 189kg wet. Suspension duties on the Trident will be handled by a set of Showa upside-down forks up front and Showa preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. While braking will be handled through Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs. Power will be put down on the blacktop through Michelin Road 5 tyres.