Did Someone Order An Arizona Blue Tiago?

Tata Motors has unveiled a new colour scheme for its Tiago – Arizona Blue which replaces the Tectonic Blue colour scheme. Apart from the newly launched Arizona Blue, The Tiago is available in 5 other paint jobs – Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Victory Yellow, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue. This new paint job will be available across all Tiago variants – XE, XT, XTA, XZ, XZA, XZ+, XZ+ DT, XZA+, and XZA+ DT.

More details

On the performance front, the Tiago 2020 sports a more confident, mature design, and is now available in both manual and AMT options, it also comes equipped with the company’s new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine, which cranks out 86PS of peak power and 117 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago is offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode.

In terms of features, the top-spec, fully-loaded variant comes with a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The cars also offer dual-path suspension, dual airbags, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Tiago comes equipped with some segment-first safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking assist etc.

Recently, Tata Motors announced the launch of the new XTA variant of its hatchback – the Tata Tiago, at a starting price of INR 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers now have quite a few options to choose from within the Tiago range. Previously, in 2020, the Company had launched the BS6 version of this car as a part of Tata Motors new forever range, which also became the recipient of the 4-star adult safety rating, awarded by the Global NCAP, adding another feather to its cap. The new XTA variant has now become the most affordable automatic variant of the Tata Tiago.

In January, Tata Motors had launched the Tiago limited edition. Built on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition is available in manual transmission, with three single-tone colours – Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. To set it apart from the rest of the variants, Tata Motors has deployed new 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels which make the Tiago look sportier than before. Another major feature that has been added to the limited edition is a 5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman, consisting of New 3D Navigation through Navimaps, Reverse Parking Sensor with Display, Voice Command Recognition and Image & Video Playback.

Tata Motors is offering a plethora of options on its Tiago so much so that there might be a Tiago for everyone, generally.