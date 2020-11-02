These Limited Edition Royal Enfield 650 Twins Are Reserved For Italy

Over the past few years, Royal Enfield has marked its territory in International markets as well. The 650 twins are obviously leading the charge, them being the company’s flagship products. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 certainly put RE on the global map. Talking about RE’s international operations, Royal Enfield’s sole distribution in the Italian market for the last five years is taken care of by Valentini Motor Company. To mark the company’s 5 year anniversary, it has launched a limited edition series of the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650.

More details

The company has launched as many as 10 limited versions of which six are of the Interceptor 650. Each limited version will be restricted to five units only and will bear the company logo and the number of the series.

Aesthetic changes

All the limited edition motorcycles follow a particular theme in terms of aesthetics. For instance, the limited edition motorcycles have ditched the chrome treatment for a stealthy matte black finish for its details. Everything from engine casing to the exhausts, handlebar, levers, and headlight receives a matte black paintjob. The blacked-out body parts do make the motorcycles look sportier than before. For those of you who don’t want the chrome bits, these limited edition motorcycles will certainly appeal to you. Valentino Motor went ahead and has also included Royal Enfield accessories like a bigger windshield, crossbar covers, fork bellows, touring mirrors, engine protection bars and a bashplate as well.

Mechanical changes

The changes don’t culminate here as the company is also offering upgraded suspension setup for customers. One can opt for the upgraded suspension kit by paying a premium. The kit includes Ohlins cartridges for the rear and Andreani Group’s adjustable front cartridges.

Colour shades and pricing

Talking about the shades, the Interceptor 650 available in matte black; matte bronze and black; matte military green and black; matte grey and black; matte green and black. The Continental GT 650 is available in matte black; matte red and black; matte grey and black; British green and black. Talking about the pricing, the limited editions demand an additional premium of almost EUR 2,000 or INR 1.74 lakh. The suspension upgrade and the Zard exhaust will set you back by another EUR 1,600.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

After a lot of delays and leaked images, Royal Enfield has finally announced the arrival of the Meteor 350 on November 06. To further increase the hype before the launch, Royal Enfield has teased the Meteor 350’s exhaust note and reminded everyone about the launch date once again. The Meteor 350 is expected to be introduced in three different variants, namely- Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball variant is expected to be the entry-level trim, which will be available in Yellow and Red paint schemes, while the mid-spec Stellar variant will be offered in Metallic Gloss Blue, Metallic Gloss Red, and Matte Black shades.

The fully-loaded top-end Supernova variant will be offered in a premium dual-tone Brown or Blue colour scheme. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, as the name suggests, will be powered by a 350cc, air-cooled engine with SOHC (Single Over-Head Camshaft) setup. With this heart, the motorcycle will be capable of producing 20.2bhp of power and 27Nm of torque.