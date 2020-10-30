Royal Enfield Teases Exhaust Note Of The Upcoming Meteor 350 Before Its Launch

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 have been dominating the 350cc segment in India, for decades. Both the bikes are known for their retro charm along with an exhaust note that announces your entry before you arrive.

The other popular 350cc motorcycles from RE were- Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird 350X. Since both of these bikes have been discontinued, the Indian streets have been waiting for a replacement for these bikes. After a lot of delays and leaked images, Royal Enfield has finally announced the arrival of the Meteor 350 on November 06. To further increase the hype before the launch, Royal Enfield has teased the Meteor 350’s exhaust note and reminded everyone about the launch date once again.

The Meteor 350 is expected to be introduced in three different variants, namely- Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball variant is expected to be the entry-level trim, which will be available in Yellow and Red paint schemes, while the mid-spec Stellar variant will be offered in Metallic Gloss Blue, Metallic Gloss Red, and Matte Black shades. The fully-loaded top-end Supernova variant will be offered in a premium dual-tone Brown or Blue color scheme.

Features:

The RE Meteor 350 is expected to be a feature-packed motorcycle, in classic and retro avatar. It will carry the classic looks, but will also come with modern features like a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system called ‘Tripper navigation’. The entry-level Fireball trim is expected to get all-black components, which include-black engine with machined fins, a single color tank, colored rim tap, and graphics with decal. The mid-spec Stellar variant is expected to offer body-colored components, which will include-chrome on the handlebar, premium badges, exhaust system, backrest, and EFI cover. Lastly, the top-spec Supernova variant will be offered with a host of exclusive, segment-first features such as premium seat finishes, machined alloy wheels, windscreen, and chrome indicators. Apart from these, the motorcycle will also carry a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console, USB charger, 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear wheels.

The RE Meteor 350 will be based on a new J1D platform that will also be used in the upcoming RE motorcycles. This platform is expected to deliver a smooth and refined riding experience, with lesser vibrations. RE is also expected to offer some accessories like a large windscreen, rear luggage support frames, an engine guard, with the upcoming Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, as the name suggests, will be powered by a 350cc, air-cooled engine with SOHC (Single Over-Head Camshaft) setup. With this heart, the motorcycle will be capable of producing 20.2bhp of power and 27Nm of torque. We expect the bike to retain its signature thump from the exhaust, and we also expect the Meteor to arrive with a new transmission.