Honda India Brings In Exclusive Editions Of Amaze And WR-V

Honda Cars India is gearing up for the festive season and like other manufacturers, its intent is pretty clear. To maximise sales and to achieve that, it has launched the Exclusive Editions of two of its models – popular family sedan Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V. Based on top-grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, these Exclusive Editions offer an enhanced premium package which will be available in all colours.

Official statement

Speaking about the introduction of these Exclusive Editions, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features. Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much-awaited car purchase.”

Honda Amaze ‘Exclusive Editions’ Highlights

Based on top grade VX in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel

Window Chrome Moulding

Attractive Chrome Garnish at Fog Lamp & Trunk

Premium Suede Black Seat cover

Comfortable & Functional Armrest

Step illumination and Front Foot Light

Exclusive Edition Emblem

The exclusive edition of the Amaze starts at INR 7,96,000 for the manual petrol and goes up to INR 9,99,000 for the diesel CVT version.

Honda WR-V ’Exclusive Editions’ Highlights

Based on top-grade VX in MT version of both Petrol and Diesel

Attractive Chrome garnished Grille & Fog Lamp

Exclusive edition Body Graphics

Premium Suede Seat cover

Step illumination and Front Foot Light

Exclusive Edition Emblem

There isn’t any CVT variant available with the WR-V and the exclusive edition petrol is priced at INR 9,69,900 while the exclusive edition diesel is going to set you back by INR 10,99,900. Customers can buy these Exclusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V from the comfort of their home through Honda’s online sales platform “Honda from Home”, alongside HCIL authorized dealership network across the country.

Honda Amaze specs

Powered by the updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, the Honda Amaze was the first BS-6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market. Honda applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines.

Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF. The diesel motor continues to crank out 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. On the other hand, the CVT-equipped diesel engine makes 80 PS and 160 Nm of torque. Paired with a manual gearbox, the diesel-powered Amaze is rated for 24.7 kmpl. The CVT is rated for 21.0 kmpl. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine has been updated to meet the new norms too and makes 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. This motor is rated for 18.6 kmpl for the manual gearbox variants and 18.3 kmpl for those equipped with CVT.