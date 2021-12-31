These Cars Are Gearing Up To Electrify 2022

The year 2021 saw a lot of launches in the electric two-wheeler industry however, the 4-wheelers were limited to only two launches namely the MG ZS EV which came with minor changes to the previously launched car and the Tata Tigor EV which happens to be the cheapest mass-market four-wheeler EV to date. Well, the year 2022 promises to come bearing gifts as we will see more than a few launches in the four-wheeled EV space. A long list of cars awaits.

Long Range Tata Nexon EV

The best-selling EV in the country right now is all set to get an update after its launch two years ago. The new. The 2022 model will get a 40kWh battery as compared to the 30.2kWh pack seen in the current car. This means that the claimed range will go up from the current 300 km to 400 km on a single charge. We can expect a real work mileage of about 320 km with this new battery pack. There will be a bump in price given the larger battery pack and this model will be sold along with the existing Nexon EV. There will be a couple of more features added like ESP and selective regenerative braking where the driver can choose the intensity of the regen much like the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona. Expect the prices to be higher than the top-spec Nexon EV. With the new battery pack and added features, the long-range Nexon EV is expected to be dearer by ₹1-1.5L.

Tata Altroz EV

Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Tata Altroz EV is one of the most anticipated EV launches and Tata will definitely launch it in the first quarter of FY23. The Altroz EV will be slotted between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV and will be the first EV hatchback in the country. It is expected to have the same powertrain as the current Nexon EV and the same 30 kWh battery pack with a certified range of 320 -350 km. The Altroz could return a better mileage considering it will be much lighter than the Nexon EV. In terms of price, expect it to be launched at ₹12.5-13L.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata is already dominating the EV segment and to continue the onslaught, they will be bringing an EV version of Tiago soon. They already have the means to do it since Tiago and the Tigor share the same platform. When launched, the Tiago could become the most affordable mass-market EV in the segment unless MG decides to price their upcoming EV lower than expected. The Tiago EV is expected to get the same 26 kWh battery pack with the same electric motor that puts out 74 bhp and 170 Nm torque. We can expect the car to be launched at a starting price of ₹10-11L.

MG ZS EV Facelift

The ZS EV did get an update in 2021 with its new battery pack and higher ground clearance however, internationally there is a new ZS EV that has been launched already and the same can be expected to be seen in India in the later part of the year. Now, MG has given a lot of firsts to the Indian market and might want to keep up with the tradition and bring the first EV with ADAS in India. They already have the platform to do it and we might see it flesh before the year 2022 ends. We can also expect the new ZS EV to have a bigger battery pack and all the bells and whistles of the ADAS level 2 tech from the Astor. In terms of design, the new ZS EV might take cues from the international variant. You can expect the new ZS EV to be prices in the ₹26-28L range.

2022 Hyundai Kona EV

Well, the Kona was the first all-electric car to be launched in India back in 2019 and it hasn’t been updated since. The Kona EV has already been updated in the international markets and we will see the updated version for India this year. The new Kona EV will get a major design facelift and might come with a 40-kWh battery mated to an electric motor that produces 136 PS and 395 Nm torque. We might also see a version with a bigger battery pack. The claimed range of the Kona EV is 452 km per charge, however, expect a real-world mileage of about 300-325 km. Expected price is about ₹26L

Mini Cooper SE

With the launch of the BMW iX we got word that within 90-days the Mini Cooper SE will be launched. BMW has already teased that the SE will come to India through the CBU route and we can expect the car to land on our shores by March 2022. Since it is based on the same car that is sold globally, we expect it to have the same 32.6 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor that produces 184 hp and 270 Nm torque. The WLTP range for the SE is 234 km.

BMW i4

Within 180 days of the launch of the iX, BMW will be launching the i4 which is the electric version of the 4-series Gran Coupe. It will get the same dimensions as its ICE sibling but will have some newer design elements. The i4 internationally gets an 81.5 kWh battery that is good to push this car to 480 km and it is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that puts out 335 hp of max power and 430 Nm of torque.

