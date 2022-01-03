Audi Teases Its Popular SUV Before Launch!

There was a time when the Q7 was the most famous Audi in the Indian market. It was a big and bold 7-Seater SUV that defined the German luxury brand in our country. The facelifted Q7 is all set to make a comeback this month after a long hiatus. . Ahead of the launch, Audi has teased the new car on social media. The pictures flaunt the LED headlights, the panoramic sunroof, and the new interiors. Select dealerships have also started pre-bookings for the Q7 for ₹3 Lakh.

A Quick Recap

The new car gets subtle bits and changes that make it look meaner and more aggressive. At the front, we see a new octagonal grille with horizontal and vertical slats, with an all-around chrome treatment. The headlamps are much sharper and edgy-looking. The car gets a grey diffuser L-shaped indents on the sides and a mesh grille. Even the bonnet now features more solid character lines. Along the side, we get to see slim wheel arches and side skid plates all covered in grey. The car now rides on much larger 19-inch wheels as standard, with low-profile rubber stretched over them. Around the back, we see new slim LED taillights and a chrome strip running along the boot lid. The rear diffuser offers a new design as well.

Interior

The interior gets a new dashboard, with Audi’s twin touchscreen infotainment system featuring a 10.1-inch main screen and an 8.6-inch side screen for climate control. It also gets a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and a flat-bottom sports steering wheel. The dashboard and the centre console get a dual-tone finish in piano black and brushed aluminium, and it also gets ambient lighting. It gets a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and an electric tailgate.

Performance

The major highlight of the car rests under the hood. The Q7 facelift will be powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This power unit is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission. The car produces 340HP of power and 500Nm of torque. The car also gets some 2.0L petrol engine options in the global market. It will be interesting to see if Audi offers more than one engine option for the car. Power is put down by all four wheels thanks to the Quattro AWD system. The company also claims that the car has an all-electric range of 43Km, because of the hybrid system.