Hyundai Kona Electric Available With Discounts up to INR 1.5 Lakh!

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has unveiled a variety of offers across its portfolio from the beginning of the new year, that is from the 1st of January 2021, as a part to facilitate stock clearance. The Kona EV is a part of it too. However, the offer is only applicable to the Kona EVs manufactured in 2020. Interestingly, the white Kona Electric is available at a discount of INR 50,000 whereas any other paint job you pick can get you discounts up to INR 1.5 Lakh!

More details

Talking about the rest of Hyundai’s portfolio, there are discounts ranging from INR 20,000 to as much as INR 1.5 Lakh as on the Kona Electric. The total savings account for the total of Cash Discounts, Corporate discount and Exchange bonus.

Talking about the Kona, it had been beaten by the Tata Nexon EV in terms of sales numbers earlier. Hyundai has also introduced the 2021 iteration, the updated Kona Electric in the global markets. Currently, the Hyundai Kona Electric, the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV are the only three proper grown electric 4-wheeled vehicles available in the Indian Market. Over the course of the year and in future, almost every major manufacturer is touted to mark its entry into the EV segment with the global leader Tesla marking its debut in June 2021.

Specs

The Hyundai Kona Electric draws power from a 39.2 kWh battery that powers an electric motor that delivers 134BHP of peak power and 395Nm of peak torque. It has four driving modes – Eco, Eco+, Comfort and Sport and comes with paddle shifters for adjusting regenerative braking. The 0-100 km/h sprint time, as claimed by the company is 9.7 seconds.

Hyundai Kona

It has an ARAI certified range of 452Km whereas you can expect around 350-360Km on a single charge in real-world driving conditions. Hyundai says there are three charging options available. The 50 kW fast charger can charge the car’s battery to 80 percent in 57 minutes. There is also the 7.2 kW AC charger available that Hyundai says it can install in your home.

Hyundai Kona

It will take around 6 hours to charge up. So, you can charge the car whenever you are at home. Lastly, there is the 2.8 kW portable charger, which though requires a significant amount of time to charge up.