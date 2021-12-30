2021: The Motorcycles Which Left A Lasting Impact

After as big a lull as 2020, the automobile industry was looking for something big. We were all waiting for the slightest glimpse of something new and the year 2021 came to our rescue. The year was a roller coaster ride indeed. With its ups and downs, the year was largely a success for the automobile industry. It brought us some amazing bikes that had the potential to change the market. As we inch towards the close of the ‘2021’ chapter we are here to pay our respects. Today we bring to you a list of bikes that impressed us the most. The list is divided into two categories; Daily Riding and Premium Bikes.

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP

The latest arrival takes the top spots. From under the race wing of TVS, the Apache RTR 165 RP became the first TVS to get the Race Performance badge. It gets an edge over all its rivals thanks to the racing graphics and the performance parts. The new bike is also equipped with a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, rear radial tire, brass coated drive chain and sprocket, and a 240mm rear disc. It is powered by a 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 RPM.

Price: ₹1.45 Lakh

Yamaha YZF R15 V4

The R15 is a very well-known bike in the Indian market. India was the first country to receive the V4 version of this bike. With the V4 tag comes a completely fresh look that makes the bike look much sleeker and mean. The fairings have been redesigned to give the bike an even more edgy look than before. The graphics have also been bettered and they elevate the overall look of the bike. Power is still drawn from the iconic 155cc Yamaha engine that puts out 18.6HP and 14.2Nm of peak torque.

Price: ₹1,70,800

Bajaj Pulsar 250

The year 2021 marks the entry of Pulsar into the big leagues. The Pulsar 250 twins made a grand entrance and offer the biggest Pulsar ever. Available in both Semi-Faired and naked body the bikes provide something for everyone’s needs. They offer striking and modern looks along with the newest tech. Both the bikes are powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that puts out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque.

Price: Pulsar F250 ₹1.40 Lakh

Pulsar N250 ₹1.38 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The most iconic and the most loved motorcycle of the Indian market also got a generational upgrade in 2021. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 got a timely upgrade to match with the present times. The overall design was kept to be the same but the bodywork was tweaked. The bike now looks more premium and upmarket. It also features some aesthetic tweaks like the designed headlamp nacelle, among many others. Power is drawn from the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as seen on the Meteor 350. This engine makes 20.2HP power at 6,100 rpm and 27Nm torque at 4,000 rpm.

Price: ₹1.84 Lakh

TVS Raider 125

2021 also saw TVS launch the Raider 125. With this, TVS wanted to make an impact on the commuter segment as well. The styling of this bike targets Gen Z. It is sporty and stylish just the way the youth wants. It borrowed some of this style from its older siblings of the RTR family. A major highlight of this bike was considered to be the new headlights. The bike is powered by a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that puts down 11.4hp at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm.

Price: ₹77,500

Third Generation Suzuki Hayabusa

Hayabusa has to be the most well-known bike of all time. It is one of the biggest and beefiest bikes on the market. In 2021, we got to see the third-generation model of Hayabusa. In terms of design, the bike was largely the same but it got some modern flair to the old design. The bike now looked a lot sleeker and got a larger windscreen upfront. The handlebar was moved towards the rider to provide a more comfortable riding position. Lighting became LED all-around and the wheels were also new. The performance of this bike was extracted from a 1340cc, 4-cylinder engine that produced 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak torque, mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch. This is a BS6 compliant engine.

Price: ₹16.4 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 SP

Beauty and Beast, all in one. The V4 SP was another addition to the Ducati Panigale V4 family. With the ‘Sport Performance’ or SP badge this bike is a track-ready road bike. It gets added track-level technical equipment like adjustable rider footpegs, open carbon clutch cover, and the Ducati Data Analyzer + telemetry kit with GPS that helps in analyzing performance. It also gets winglets to enhance stability and elevate the overall look. Powering this beast is a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, with 90° V4 with Desmodromic distribution derived from MotoGP. This unit puts out 214HP at 13,000 rpm and 124Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. It gets an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch that reduces fluid lag.

Price: ₹36.07 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

The last motorcycle on today’s list is the latest arrival for 2021. Sportster S offers the true-blue American big bike look. It is a proper muscle bike. The bike takes inspiration from the latest iteration of the Fat Bob and thus, it also gets the rectangular headlamp. The handlebar is a drag-style setup and brings out the sport from the Sportster S.

The twin-barrel high-mounted exhausts are thick and offer a distinct side profile to the bike. The wheels are beefy and are stretched over lightweight alloy rims. The power to this is given by the Revolution Max 1250 as first seen in Pan America. But for the Sportster S, the roar of this 1250cc engine has been limited to 121HP and 150Nm. The bike also comes loaded with features like Drag Torque Slip Control, ABS, Traction Control, Cruise Control, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Price: ₹15.51 Lakh

