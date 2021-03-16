There Are Two New Ducati Scramblers In Town!

Ducati has begun its onslaught in the Indian market for the year 2021. The Italian marque has launched not one but two BS6 compliant Scramblers in India. The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and new Scrambler Nightshift have joined the Italian manufacturer’s India line-up, priced at Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively. The updated Desert Sled was unveiled last year in November while Ducati also added a new variant in the line-up, dubbed as Nightshift.

More details

Bookings for the new Scrambler Nightshift and Scrambler Desert Sled are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Deliveries are expected to begin immediately.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

Let’s talk about the new variant first. The Nightshift is built on the same platform as the other 800s but differs a lot in its styling and riding approach. As the name suggests, the Nightshift is shaded in all black and grey, giving it a stealthy look. This model, with classic lines and dark colours that evoke the atmosphere of the night, is characterized by a straight and narrow handlebar with café racer mirrors.

The number plates and the absence of a rear mudguard in full-throttle style, give the bike a more aggressive touch and make it visually compact. The bike is also equipped with a new flat two-seat saddle, comfortable for both rider and passenger. Complementing its rugged look is the set of dual-purpose Pirelli MT 60 RS tires. Although its riding dynamics won’t really encourage you to go off the road, the tires do provide some visual flair. The air- and oil-cooled 803cc desmodromic engine is black with brushed highlights, while the aluminium belt guards are machine-finished.

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The Dakar-inspired Desert Sled model gets a new blue livery in homage to the enduro bikes of the ‘80s with red and white touches on the tank and front mudguard.

The look is finished off with gold spoked wheels, as it should be. When it comes to being a true-blue Scrambler with a go-anywhere attitude, there’s no matching the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. The new anti-slip lining for the seat, together with the 200mm fork travel and headlight mesh guard as standard underline its true off-road character.

Specs

Despite being Euro5 compliant, the Scrambler 800s continue to make 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm and 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm. The 803cc comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper clutch.