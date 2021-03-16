Kia Releases Images Of The Exterior And Interior Design Of Its First-Ever EV, The EV6

Kia Corporation has revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car’s world premiere in March. The Kia EV6 will be based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which will also undermine Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and the Genesis GV60 (codename).

More details –

Kia also unveiled its new design philosophy going forward, christened ‘Opposites United.’ The Opposites United design philosophy makes its debut on EV6 and will inform the design of all future Kia models. The philosophy is based on five key design pillars: Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity, according to the company.

Exterior

Talking about the images of the exterior, at the front, the daytime running lights display a sleek appearance. They form part of the car’s digital tiger face, a design progression that is in line with Kia’s tiger-nose grille for the electrified era. Below this, a low air intake visually widens the front of the car. As part of the optimization of airflow from the front, the air is channelled through and under the car’s flat floor for optimum aerodynamics. The side profile displays a crossover-inspired design, which again, looks quite sleek. A swept-back windshield and the rear haunches add volume and proportions. A character line runs along the bottom of the doors curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches, visually elongating the profile of the car.

The rear displays a sloping rear C-pillar above which, sits a roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards a raised lower spoiler that sits atop the car’s rear light cluster. The overall design draws some inspiration from the Imagine concept that was displayed by Kia in 2019. EV6 is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios of Kia’s global design network in Namyang (Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US).

Interior

One of the major highlights of the EV6’s cabin is a curved high-definition audiovisual and navigation (AVN) screen. Extending from the steering wheel across to the centre of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver and infotainment and navigation above the centre console. Underneath the AVN screen, the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings are situated which provide haptic feedback when operated, while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car. The seats are slim and lightweight and clad in fabrics created using recycled plastics.

EV6 will make its world premiere in March 2021, during a special online event.

Official statement

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV. We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the centre of what we do and influencing every decision that we make,” added Karim Habib.