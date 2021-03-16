INR 3.5 Lakhs Could Get You A Royal Enfield Himalayan 4×4 ATV

Royal Enfield enjoys a cult following amongst the general public and motoring enthusiasts alike. Royal Enfield motorcycles are, for long, known to feature some of the best, some of the most exquisite and some of the most badass mods. But, all of the Royal Enfield mods we have witnessed to date were, at the end of the day, a motorcycle. Jaipur-based Kunwar Customs decided to take it a step further.

More details

Mr Rocky from Kunwar Customs in a video uploaded by a YouTube channel Vampvideo is seen describing how he went about this insane mod. He met a customer who wanted a powerful desert vehicle and that kicked off the proceedings. Mr Rocky got a 2019 Himalayan model and he then bought an old ATV and gave rise to this beast.

The engine, half-frame and the chainset are carried over as they were from the Himalayan while the remainder of the ATV consists of the body of the old ATV Mr Rocky had bought. The metal fuel tank is custom-made though and the instrument cluster is borrowed from a Roya Enfield Thunderbird whereas some components like tyres, discs and shock absorbers are imported and mind you, this is not road-legal.

Upfront, you get 2 LED projector headlamps with LED rings. You also get camping lights should you need one of those. The front fascia is dominated by a massive frame that is finished in piano black. Above that, there is a tiny luggage rack which can be used to place some of your bits. From the sides, the 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine of the Himalayan is clearly visible. It produces 24.3 BHP of peak power and 32Nm of peak torque. Although, Mr Rocky has mentioned that they have done some work on the chainset which has increased the torque output so that it can easily pull off in tough terrains. On the rear, a custom-made removable seat assembly with grab rail is also provided should you need to ferry some folks around. Mr Rocky has mentioned that the DNA of this ATV comes from the Himalayan, hence he hasn’t removed the Royal Enfield or the Himalayan branding off this ATV. A Midas touch indeed.

Mr Rocky happened to mention the fact that this project took around 3 months to complete and set the buyer back by around INR 3.5 lakhs. However, if the buyer happens to have the engine for this ATV, this project would cost around INR 2.5 lakhs. Also, Kunwar customs offer a plethora of options on these ATV if you want to get one, ranging from various engine options to various styling and colour schemes.

Looking at something mind-boggling like this, all we could say at the end is thank god for Royal Enfield and thank god for people like Mr Rocky.