The Ultra-Rare, Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Is Now A Part Of Big Boy Toyz’s Inventory

The Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge was introduced in India last year as a unique, 3-seater SUV with a list of luxurious features and amenities. Only 15 units were available across India, at an ex-showroom price tag INR 1.42 Crore. Now, pre-owned luxury car trader, Big Boy Toyz has announced the addition of 7 units of the luxury vehicle to their inventory. These are available at their showrooms in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The best part, the listing mentions at least one of those cars is unregistered, has zero kilometres on the odometer, and BBT is asking for INR 1.19 crore for the vehicle.

What’s unique about the Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge is that the front passenger seat has been replaced by an electrically adjustable ottoman which not only can be used as a leg rest but also has lockable storage space and a rather large screen, which can be flipped to be used as a table. The SUV comes with two electrically adjustable seats in the second row, which come with a multitude of adjustment options.

Moreover, a pop-up touchscreen located in the centre armrest would allow the passengers to adjust some of the settings, including the operation of the ventilated seats. A fridge can be found in the rear compartment, with custom made crystal flutes. The flutes also get special holders, in the fridge as well as the centre console of the rear compartment. A folding tray is also on offer, to allow passengers to work on the go. A premium sounding Bower and Wilkins sound system would appeal to the audiophiles.

Powering this luxurious SUV is a rather silent T8 twin-engine system, which uses a petrol engine along with an electric motor. It uses a 2-litre, 4-cylinder, petrol powertrain and an electric motor. The internal combustion engine is tuned to generate 320 hp of peak power and the electric motor is rated for 87 hp, translating into a combined power output of 407 hp and 640 Nm of maximum twist. While the petrol motor is powering the front wheels, power from the electric motor goes to the rear wheels, making the car an all-wheel-drive vehicle.