Ather Energy Confirms Entry Into Four New Cities

Having launched the new Ather 450X electric scooter, Ather Energy has confirmed entry into four new cities. These are in addition to Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Since the national launch of the new scooter, Ather has received thousands of pre-orders from across the country, with key cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore & Kolkata taking the lead. The four new cities will see the installation of fast charging infrastructure in the coming months, followed by the delivery of the scooters.

Ather 450X can be pre-ordered via the company website for a fully refundable INR 2500. Ather has also been receiving dealership requests from these cities which will make it easier for the company to rapidly expand. The Ather Forum has been abuzz with requests for the company’s community engagement programs to begin in cities beyond the metros. Consumers in the new cities can expect to see meetups and test rides being conducted in their neighbourhood in the coming months. Along with fast public chargers, Ather 450X owners will receive home chargers – the Ather Dot, so they can conveniently charge their scooters at home.

Commenting on this expansion, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder Ather Energy, said, “There’s been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across the country. We have been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier II & III cities. Similarly, there have been more than 2000 requests for retail partnerships. By the end of this year, we will be present in ten cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 cities by 2023. Our only focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X to all over the country.”

The new 450X is a step-up from Ather 450 with improvements across multiple key parameters. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather is introducing a new high-performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 sec in the Warp mode, making it the quickest electric scooter in its category. The improvement in its battery has enabled a projected Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) range of 116 km and a real-life range of 85 km in city conditions. Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category. The scooter was launched at a price of INR 99,000 + monthly subscription fee, or at a price of either INR 1.49 or INR 1.59 lakh, depending on the variant, if bought outright.