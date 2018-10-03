VIDEO: Watch The Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Wade Through Water Like A Fish

Revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Tata Harrier (H5X) is definitely one of the most exciting upcoming products in the Indian auto space. Why? Because after the Safari, the Harrier will mark Tata’s return to its roots as that of a serious SUV builder and how!

Born of Land Rover’s D8 Architecture, the OMEGARC has sculpted the Tata Harrier into an incisive beast that can cut through any obstacle with panache and poise. Witness its might as it aces the water wading test.

Know more about the SUV click here: https://t.co/lOeLBFTQkX pic.twitter.com/4aH8Z1WsRd — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 3, 2018

Tested for 2.2 million kilometres already, the Tata Harrier is based on what Tata calls OMEGARC, which stands for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture. Based on the D8 platform used by Jaguar Land Rover, it has been modified by Tata’s engineers to be more suited to our country and roads. The architecture of the SUV focuses on safety with the use of high strength materials like steel and efficiently designed crumple zones.

Rumors suggest that the Harrier will use a Fiat-sourced 2-litre MultiJet diesel engine which would be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a Hyundai sourced six-speed torque converter. Once launched, the Harrier will go against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV 500.