The Tata HBX Looks Like a Baby Harrier in These Latest Spy Shots!

Tata blew everyone’s mind by displaying the HBX concept at the Auto Expo 2020. A very aggressive front end, a very SUVish upright stance, beautiful headlamp setup and the list went on. Tata promised to retain 80 % of its design into its production-spec and rest assured, it seems as if Tata has kept its promise, as always.

That aggressive styling, the butch upright stance and split headlamp setup, similar to what we see on the Harrier, the LED daytime running lights ( DRL ) which double up as the turn indicators as well. The micro SUV or the HBX concept has been spied quite often in the past and the latest spyshots reveal a bit more about the front end, which carries quite a lot of its look from the concept that was showcased at the Expo.

It seems to have cut down a bit of the degree of ruggedness but still retains quite a lot of its bulk and character. That said, it should be noted that the HBX concept looked like a Rugged, made to abuse off-roader with huge profile tyres and in the production-spec for obvious reasons, it had to be toned down a bit. But, you have to give it to Tata for retaining a majority of its looks.

Interior expectations

The spy shots for the interior aren’t floating up yet but we expect the interiors to be similar to the concept, albeit Tata might tone it down in terms chunkiness to offer some sobriety and poise, as well. It is expected to be well equipped with features like Automatic A/C on top specs, Alloy wheels, floating infotainment system, ABS and EBD, Rear parking sensors, keyless entry, push-button start etc.

Expected powertrain

On the mechanical side of things, it is expected to get the same 1.2L, naturally aspirated Petrol engine which belts out 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque, that sits under the hood of the Altroz as well. On the production HBX, this engine should be mated to a 5-speed Manual transmission and either a DCT or an AMT. A diesel might not be on the cards just yet. However, an all-electric version of the HBX could be launched later.

The HBX production-spec will sit under Nexon and should be launched at around INR 5-6 lakhs and will go head-on with the Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. With an aggressive price and even aggressive looks, Tata is keen to make a bold statement.

