Doctor From Kerala Hacks Into The Sun To Source Power For His Tata Nexon EV

India’s first electric vehicle which can give international products a run for their money, the Tata Nexon EV impressed us with its earth-hugging qualities when we first drove it. Minus the conventional engine, it felt seriously agile on its feet as it swooshed through silently, without sipping any fossil fuel whatsoever.

Since India is a land full of free advice, many commented on our social media channels that Tata Motors could’ve also used the opportunity to stick solar panels on the car’s roof to make the Nexon EV not only an electric but also a self-powered car. While the idea does sound good, those who really know about the topic, know that it isn’t a practical idea. But this Doctor from Kerala has found a simpler way to harness the power of the Sun and fuel his electric vehicle for free. Well, almost, if you discount the cost of setting up the solar panels. If you are good with your Malayalam, the video below should give you an idea of the mathematics involved. Since we are not, we could only figure how the doctor comes across as a jolly good person who probably makes his patients feel better just with his demeanour and his smile.

The Tata Nexon EV has now become the leader when it comes to EV sales in India as Tata Motors has managed to sell more than 2,000 examples since its introduction. For a country like India where the charging infrastructure is as scarce as honesty, that is some fact! Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV segment with a 74% market share. What is still the most value-for-money electric car one can buy in India, Tata Motors has hiked the price of the SUV by Rs 26,000. The price for the base-spec XM variant still remains unchanged at Rs 13.99 lakh. However, other variants like the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have become costlier by up to Rs 26,000. The XZ+ is now priced at Rs 15.25 lakh, compared to the previous price of Rs 14.99 lakh. On the other hand, the XZ+ Lux comes at Rs 16.25 lakh, compared to the previous price of Rs 15.99 lakh. (all prices are ex-showroom).