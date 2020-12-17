Toyota Innova Crysta Official Accessories Unveiled

Toyota Innova and Fortuner have an undisputed position in the Indian market since quite some time now, especially when we talk about the premium MPV and SUV segment. Challengers came in and tried but the Innova and Fortuner’s dominance proved to be one fight too many. And now, some time ago, Toyota unveiled the facelifted Innova Crysta and now we have the entire list of accessories that are being offered with the facelifted Crysta currently.

More details

The Innova received a major update back in 2016 and the Innova ‘Crysta’ was introduced by Toyota Kirloskar Motors. Currently, the Innova facelift is offered in G, G+, GX, VX and ZX level trims. The price range starts from INR 16.26 lakhs for the G trim and rockets all the way up to INR 24.33 lakhs for the top of the line ZX trim (all prices ex-showroom).

The arrival of the facelift sets the buyer back by an extra INR 20,000-80,000 over the pre-facelift model. Talking about the accessories on offer, Toyota offers a premium side step, a choice of silver roof rails, bumper protectors on the front as well as rear, rear bumper step guard, chrome door handles, an illuminated scuff plate, and Chrome garnish on the tailgate and the taillamps. Not to forget, a mudguard, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, a roof rack, licence chrome plate, side moulding chrome, a car body cover and a roof spoiler garnish.

This is the flurry of options users can opt from for the exterior of the facelifted Crysta. If you like chrome and want to see your Innova Crysta shine like a bright diamond under the sunlight, these options might just be for you!

On the interiors, users can choose a few digital accessories like a digital video camera, a welcome door lamp, a wireless phone charger for the second row of passengers, an air-ioniser and a tyre pressure monitoring system that displays tyre pressures and helps you monitor their condition over time.

Talking about the mechanicals, the facelifted Crysta draws power from a 2.7L diesel engine that puts out 150BHP and 360Nm of peak torque. Also available is a 2.7L petrol engine that puts out 166BP and 245Nm of peak torque. Innova Crysta facelift buyers can choose from a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit.