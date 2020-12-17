Nexzu Mobility Announces its Bengal Entry

One of India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturer is all set to expand its presence in West Bengal, the company announced through a press meet on Wednesday. Nexzu Mobility has therefore partnered with Nexzu Mobility distributor to be its official distributor in the state. Nexzu also announced some updates and new specs for its products in the EV space.

More details

Its collaboration with Nexzu Mobility distributor will see the manufacturer represent itself in 9 West Bengal cities that include Midnapore, Behrampore, Krishnanagar, Asansol, Niamatpur, Siliguri, Bakhrahat, Nagerbazaar, Laketown, Shyambazaar & New Alipore. It will soon establish its presence in Kalyani, Sonarpur and other important towns in Birbhum. Nexzu Mobility now has 5 dealers and 7 retailers in the state and with 3 more dealers in the pipeline, Nexzu is aiming for a good start in west Bengal.

Official statements

Speaking on the development, Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexzu Mobility, said, “We have identified a high demand for e-scooters and e-cycles from several regions across West Bengal. This ever-growing demand coupled with West Bengal’s favourable geographical positioning as the gateway to East India made this foray an unmissable opportunity for Nexzu Mobility to unlock its next phase of growth. We are also delighted to partner with Nexzu Mobility Distributor (A Unit of Renesa Facility Services) as our distributor, and will ensure that, together, we fulfil our goal of bolstering EV adoption across the country sooner than imagined!”

Commenting on the partnership with Nexzu Mobility, Mrs Payel Chatterjee, Managing Director, Nexu Mobility Distributor (A unit of Renesa Facility Services), said, “We believe in Nexzu Mobility’s mission to bring about an EV revolution in the country by making high-quality products available at cost-efficient price points for the masses. We are delighted to partner with the brand as its official distributor for West Bengal. With a sharp increase in education and awareness around the downsides of using ICE vehicles, West Bengal is well-poised to become the Eastern hub for Nexzu Mobility, and we are happy to be a part of this journey!

Nexzu has established itself as one of the fastest-growing manufacturers of E-cycles and E-two-wheelers, with its manufacturing unit set up in Pune. With its foray into West Bengal, Nexzu mobility is now keen to step up its game