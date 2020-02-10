The Stunning Tata Sierra Concept Can Now Be Gawked At In An Official Video

It looked stunning then and in its new avatar (although still a concept) it has been a show stealer at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Retaining its unique glass area beyond the C-pillar, the Tata Sierra is back and how! On display at Tata Motors’ pavilion at the Expo, the Sierra is one vehicle you simply cannot miss. The concept now features in a new video which highlights all its uniqueness, including the fantastically engineered sliding rear door. Take a look:

The Sierra concept video also puts into focus the fascia of the vehicle, which flaunts a wicked-looking illuminated smile and those sharp-looking eyes which are made of LEDs. If you have been busy hitting repeat just to enjoy the beats of the video, hit repeat one more time and you will notice how the right side of the car has no doors to accommodate a seamless glass area for the rear lounge. If you have been unable to make it to the Expo and wish to see what the actual concept looks like, below is a video which gives you a tour:

Goes without saying, the concept is an electric and if Tata puts the Sierra into production, it could be powered by motors instead of conventional engines. We love the rotating front passenger chair, the Evoque-like hidden door handles and also the rear section which has its own unique visual identity. Now, if there’s any manufacturer out there whom we trust to put concepts into production and then make them come out looking almost like the beta version, it has to be Tata Motors. We hope the Sierra comes back and it does look like this concept which has been making everyone who has taken a look, drool and gawk, including us.