JK Tyre Launches Smart Tyre Technology At The Auto Expo 2020

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has launched their new Smart Tyre technology at the Auto Expo 2020. The company is the first in the sector to launch such tech which is connected to a first-of-its-kind, cloud-based monitoring system. The technology warrants tyre maintenance through timely diagnostics by using sensors integrated with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS). The sensors thus augment updates on tyre health via multiple digital platforms like the company’s indigenous TREEL Care app and web page.

The Smart Tyre technology allows for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them and also deliver higher fuel efficiency upto 4-5% leading to a reduction in carbon emission. In addition, through this technology, tyre life is enhanced, thereby minimizing operational expenses. Monitoring all aspects of the tyre, Smart Tyre screens the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. The information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application. Additionally, the sensor-enabled technology helps the customers maintain optimal tyre pressure, which provides better safety on road.

The Smart Tyre technology is compatible with cars, bikes and trucks/buses. It is available in three variants for cars- Smart Tyre Sensor Car Kit: Valve, MTrac Smart Sensor Car & Truck Kit: Valve and MPower Smart Sensor Car Kit: Valve. Similarly, it is available in two variants for bikes- Smart Tyre Sensor Bike Kit: Belt and MTrac Smart Sensor Bike Kit: Belt.

Along with the launch of Smart Tyre Technology, the company also showcased an exciting array of concept tyres at the Auto Expo 2020:

Puncture-Proof Tyres

Punctures are common on Indian roads. This unfortunate situation that can jeopardize a driver’s safety. Tyre puncture repair is a tedious task and to address this issue, JK Tyre has introduced Puncture Resistant Technology. A concept developed for cars and two-wheelers, the Puncture-proof tyre has unique sealants forming a protective layer which repairs punctures automatically thereby ensuring a hassle-free and safe drive.

EV Tyre

The electric vehicle industry in India is evolving and JK Tyre is ready to cater to the needs of the EV industry. These next-gen tyres have an optimized tread pattern which is ideal for Electric vehicles. Loaded with features like Low Rolling Resistance, low noise emission and superior wet traction, these EV Tyres offer a greener and environment-friendly drive.

Coloured Tyre

The coloured tyres are for the auto freaks who do not think conventional. These coloured tyres are made from a specially formulated rubber compound and are available for Cars and Two Wheelers.

Fuel-Saver Tyre

The next generation of fuel-efficient tyres – the XF series, is built on the advanced JETOCT technology, which helps improve tyre efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres.

Tubeless Radials

Designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian fleets, these next generation of Tubeless Radial Tyres for Trucks and Buses are developed with new silica compound, which provides longer life, fuel savings and lower cost of operations.