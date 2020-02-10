Honda Introduces The 2020 Dio Moto Scooter At INR 59,990

The 2020 Honda Dio has been introduced and is now available in two variants – Deluxe and Standard. The new Honda Dio is fitted with an LED headlight system (Standard variant gets a halogen), where the illuminators are placed lower in the apron, just above the wheel and an LED DRL is fitted on the handlebar. Besides this, the new Dio also gets telescopic suspension up front and steel wheels. The apron itself has been redesigned and now looks more aggressive with its black applique in the centre and surrounds around the lower edges. Prices for the 2020 Honda Dio start at INR 59,990 for the Standard version with a drum brake and INR 63,340 for the Deluxe version which offers Gold-coloured steel wheels. (All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

In addition to all this, the new Honda Dio is fitted with a digital instrument console (Deluxe version only) which will include a speedometer, a digital fuel gauge, an odometer, a trip meter, a digital clock and distance-to-empty display. The new Dio is being offered in three new metallic colour options – Sangria Red, Mat Axis Grey and Dazzle Yellow.

Also Read: Honda Activa 6G Launched In India At INR 63,912

Since the Grazia is already occupying space in the 125cc segment, the new Honda Dio is powered by the Bharat Stage VI compliant 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power tech (eSP) and an integrated ACG starter. The fuel-injected motor cranks out 7.9 PS and 9 Nm of torque. New features on the scooter include a storage pocket on the front apron, external fuel filler cap, an engine start/stop switch, and side-stand engine cut-off.

For those who would like a more mature-looking scooter, the Honda Activa 6G has already gone on sale and is available in two variants (Standard & Deluxe) and 6 colours (Glitter Blue Metalic NEW, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic). It asks for Rs. 63,912 (Standard), while the Deluxe variant is priced at Rs. 65,412 (prices ex-showroom, Delhi).