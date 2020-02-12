The Raptee Electric Motorcycle Promises A Top Speed Of 150 Km/h With A 200 Km Range

The Auto Expo 2020 was filled with all things electric and among those, with its retro appearance, the Raptee electric motorcycle’s prototype got our attention with its specs. It claims a top speed of 150 km/h and can go for 200 kilometres on a full charge. Its batteries can be recharged from 0 – 80% in 45 minutes and it does the 0 – 100 km/h sprint in 7 seconds and 0 – 60 km/h in less than 3 seconds. It will be launched in 2021 and the makers have begun accepting refundable bookings for a token amount of INR 1,000. Still under development, according to the makers, the prototype on display will be close in terms of appearance to the motorcycle on the poster in the background. What background? Watch the video below to know all about it:

A connected motorcycle, the Raptee will offer features like different riding modes, active and passive security, remote diagnostics, biometric access, smart helmet connectivity, navigation and geofencing, mobile phone controls, a reverse mode, OTA updated and Bluetooth connectivity. Like the Revolt RV400, the Raptee will also come fitted with a speaker which will blare out the exhaust note of an ICE-powered motorcycle. The installed battery capacity is 2.4 kWh, however, the makers have managed to find a lot of space where usually a combustion engine rests and a bigger battery fitted there could be the reason behind the 200 kilometres claimed range. We’ll come back with more updates about this motorcycle once it gets closer to production-ready status.