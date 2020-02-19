The Prince Of Wales Inaugurates NAIC, One Of Europe’s Largest Automotive R&D Facilities

Everyone who’s a part of the automotive industry is making moves in order to make the ecosystem sustainable. To keep the streak going, His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales inaugurated one of Europe’s largest automotive research and development facilities – The National Automotive Innovation Centre (NAIC), at the University of Warwick, in Coventry. Many personnel, including advanced researchers, engineers and designers have been employed at the facility to tackle mobility challenges and to shape the future in a sustainable manner.

The primary objective is to create and develop future vehicles and personal mobility solutions to keep the UK relevant to global competition. Marking their visit at the facility, Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors and WMG showcased sustainable future mobility projects. JLR showcased their ‘Destination Zero’ initiative which keeps in mind the solutions to keep the environment cleaner. The NAIC centre spans for over 33,000 m and incorporates cutting edge technology, laboratories, research centres which are being operated by academics, engineers and researchers. The whole concept of coming up with NAIC was shaped into reality by the late professor Lord Bhattacharyya, founder of WMG.

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors and WMG are developing next-generation future electrified and autonomous vehicles at the NAIC. They exhibited some of their latest projects including Warwick’s Formula Student entry and the Warwick Moto concept which is led by WMG; Tata Motor’s latest affordable Nexon EV and autonomous Tata Hexa alongside Jaguar Land Rover’s latest prototype self-driving Jaguar I-PACE and ADAS Land Rover Discovery.

The building and all its facilities were designed from first principles to embrace sustainability and wellbeing. NAIC’s construction has been recognised with the highest BREEAM Excellent rating and the building includes a rooftop photovoltaic array and regenerative electrical heating. Underneath one of the world’s largest glulam timber roofs, offices are flooded with natural light and are arranged around a daylight filled atrium. The £150m Centre is a partnership project by Jaguar Land Rover, WMG, Tata Motors and the University of Warwick with £15m funding from the UK Government’s Research Partnership Investment Fund, through Research England.