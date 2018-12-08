Ford’s Midnight Surprise Is Back! Book A Ford And Win From Gifts Worth INR 11 Crore!

It is the last month of the year and car companies go all out to lure buyers who refrain from a car purchase, for their purchase becoming a year older within a month. To offset the situation, Ford India has announced the return of its mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ from December 7 to December 9, offering consumers assured gifts totalling INR 11 Crore!

All customers booking a Ford car during the three-day period will get a scratch card, entitling them for assured gifts on delivery of their cars within this month. The gifts on bookings made during this Midnight Surprise offer includes, LED TVs, washing machines, home theater systems, microwave ovens to latest generation iPad, iPhone X, gold gift vouchers worth Rs. 100,000 and holiday vouchers including a seven-day, six-night trip to Paris.

The offer will be valid on Ford’s entire portfolio which comprises of the Ford Figo hatchback, the New Ford Aspire compact sedan, the Ford Freestyle crossover hatch, the Ford EcoSport compact SUV, and the full-size Ford Endeavour SUV. Customers who take deliveries of their Ford cars in December will automatically qualify for a lucky draw, where one winner will take home a brand new Ford Figo as the bumper prize.

Winner of the bumper prize will be announced on January 22, 2019. To celebrate the occasion, Ford India dealerships across the country will remain open from 9 AM until midnight, making it more convenient for customers to test drive and book their favourite Ford.

Talking about this offer, Vinay Raina, Executive director – Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India said, “Buying a Ford vehicle is always special, thanks to the value, features and safety on offer in each of them. With the Midnight Surprise, we have made owning a Ford vehicle even more rewarding and look forward to welcoming many new members to the Ford family.”