New McLaren 600LT (Longtail) Revealed: All Details, Features, Tech Specs, Images And Video

McLaren has announced its latest sportscar to wear the Longtail (LT) bagde, the 600LT. The new 600LT is the fastest, most powerful and most track-focused – yet road legal – Sports Series McLaren.

The new addition to the LT family features a silhouette elongated by 74mm. The new 600LT also has an extended front splitter, lengthened rear diffuser and fixed rear wing. In total, more than 23% of parts (by number) are different on a standard McLaren 600LT compared to a McLaren 570S Coupé.

Weight-saving measures have resulted in a reduction of 96kg against the DIN weight of a 570S Coupé. Built using the lightweight carbon fibre monocoque chassis, the 600LT further benefits from new carbon fibre bodywork. Moreover, top-exit exhausts ensure that the new LT model has a distinct aesthetic appearance.

The minimalist, track-focused interior has Carbon Fibre Racing Seats first seen on the McLaren P1, and lightweight Alcantara trim material features. Carbon fibre seats developed for the McLaren Senna are available in lieu of the standard seats. McLaren Special Operations (MSO) offers a range of features that includes a carbon fibre roof and cantrails and vented carbon fibre front fenders. With every lightweight option fitted, the lightest dry weight of the new McLaren 600LT is as low as 1,247kg.

Mechanically, the McLaren 600LT is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-litre V8 engine that produces a peak power of 600PS (592bhp), and maximum torque of 620Nm (457lb ft). The power-to-weight ratio of the McLaren 600LT, at lightest dry weight, is 481PS/tonne.

The new model also features:

Forged aluminium double-wishbone suspension and lightweight braking system from the second-generation McLaren Super Series

Bespoke, track-focused Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres

Quicker steering

Sharpened responses from the throttle and brake pedals

Significantly firmer engine mounts and exhausts

Volume of the new McLaren LT will be strictly limited. Production of the 600LT Coupé will begin in October 2018 and last for around 12 months, with build slots scheduled around existing Sports and Super Series models, as well as the sell-out Senna, Senna GTR and BP23. Available to order now from McLaren retailers, the McLaren 600LT Coupé is priced from £185,500 (INR 1.67 crore) with taxes in the UK, which includes a Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day at a race circuit, with expert driving tuition.

