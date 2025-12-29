The New XDiavel V4 Is Here – Rs 30.89 Lakh Cruiser Looks Calm But Rides Like a Beast

Some motorcycles are built to chase lap times. Others are built to chase moments. The Ducati XDiavel V4 is clearly part of the second group. It is the type of bike that makes you slow down, stretch your legs forward, open the throttle gently and enjoy the road rather than rushing through it. With the new XDiavel V4 now launched in India at Rs 30.89 lakh ex showroom, Ducati is offering a cruiser that stays true to the brand’s unmistakable performance DNA.
At first glance, the XDiavel V4 appears lower, longer and smoother than the standard Diavel. The design flows more cleanly from the headlamp to the tail. The fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and rear section all feel connected, making the bike look more sleek. It appears to be calm when parked but muscular when you take a closer look. The seating position contributes a lot here. The handlebar is wider and pulled back, the footpegs are set forward and the seat is low at 770 mm. Even the pillion seat is more welcoming than before. For riders who are interested in having a different stance, Ducati also offers centre set footpegs as an accessory.
Underneath the relaxed design is serious performance. The Diavel V4 adopts the familiar 1158 cc V4 Granturismo engine. It produces around 168 horsepower and 126 Nm of torque. This engine is smooth, compact and really fast. Ducati claim a 0 to 100 kmph time of under three seconds, which is impressive for a cruiser. The bike weighs 229kg, and is therefore lighter than the XDiavel 1260. Suspension is fully adjustable and braking is taken care of by large Brembo Stylema calipers so control is never at a loss.
One big update is comfort. Compared to the older model, the seat is thicker, wider and is better cushioned. The rear suspension travel has also been increased by 25mm which helps on longer rides. Ducati has also installed a larger 6.9 inch TFT screen, the same one found on the Panigale and Streetfighter V4. It is clear, colourful and easy to read.
Features are plenty. Full LED lighting function with welcome function, Bluetooth, optional navigation, 4 riding modes, 3 power modes, cruise control, quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and launch control. Everything is quiet in the background and allows the rider to focus on the ride.
The XDiavel V4 is available in two colours. Burning Red at Rs 30.89 lakh and Black Lava at Rs 31.20 lakh Ducati also provides touring accessories such as panniers, backrests, screens and comfort seats.
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is for riders who want performance without pressure. It is fast, comfortable, stylish and relaxed all at the same time. It does not shout for attention. It earns it silently, mile for mile.