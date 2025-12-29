2026 Mahindra Thar Roxx Spotted Testing Again, New Diesel Twist Could Change Everything

Mahindra has quietly established itself as one of the strongest SUV brands in India. Models like Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Thar and the Thar Roxx have helped the company to dominate the lifestyle and body on frame SUV space. Instead of rushing in big updates, Mahindra prefers slow and steady changes, and that seems to be exactly what is happening with the Thar Roxx.
Recently, new test vehicles of 2026 Mahindra Thar Roxx was spotted on Indian roads. At first sight, they are not unfamiliar, so it is easy to ignore them. But Mahindra’s past tells us these small sightings often lead to meaningful changes in the future.
Mahindra has done this before. The Thar 3 door RWD, the 1.5 diesel version and later feature updates were all added well after launch. The same pattern seems to be repeating itself with the Thar Roxx.
What really stands out this time is the possibility of having a new engine option.
Is 1.5 litre of diesel coming to Thar Roxx?
Right now, the Thar Roxx is available with bigger petrol and diesel engines. But one engine is missing. The 1.5 litre diesel that is already present on the Thar 3 door RWD.
This engine has proven to be popular. It is more smooth, efficient and affordable. Many buyers opt for it not for hardcore off roading, but for day-to-day driving, highway runs and pure road presence.
Adding this engine with the Thar Roxx could change everything.
- Lower starting price
- Better fuel efficiency
- Easier to own for city users
- Broader appeal beyond off road fan
If Mahindra makes this engine available as an MX1 base version, it can be the most sold Thar Roxx version.
What about features and gearbox?
Features are not likely to change. The Thar Roxx already has a powerful feature list on variants. There is nothing lacking for the majority of buyers.
However, one thing people will really want is an automatic gearbox and the 1.5 diesel. The present Thar 3 door does not provide this combination. If Mahindra adds it here, then it would make the Roxx much more usable for daily driving.
Hybrid plans and the pressure of the market
Mahindra is working on hybrid powertrains but those will be on a new platform. So a hybrid Thar Roxx does not appear likely anytime soon.
What is more immediate is competition. The Tata Sierra is back and it brings with it comfort, space and a heavy design focus. To counter that, Mahindra’s smartest move is not more features, but better pricing.
Conclusion
The 2026 Thar Roxx update may be small in appearance but may be a big deal. A 1.5 litre diesel option would make the SUV more accessible, more practical and more appealing to buyers that love the Thar’s look and road presence more than its off road ability.
If Mahindra plays this card right, the Thar Roxx might become even more difficult to ignore.