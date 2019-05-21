Check Out the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer SF’s TV Commercial

Yesterday, Suzuki launched the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250, along with the updated version of the existing 150cc Gixxer SF in the Indian market. Both the bikes will be available in 2 shades and are ready to take on the 150cc – 250cc segment. The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be competing against the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and the Honda CBR 250R. Whereas the Gixxer SF is priced at INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will directly rival the Yamaha R15, Honda CBR 150R and the newly launched Hero Xtreme 200S. Have a look at the latest Gixxer bikes in action:

As the above video/commercial implies, these new Gixxer bikes have taken direct inspiration from the Hayabusa and GSX range. The new Gixxer SF 250 is specially engineered to replicate the design and performance of the GSX range. The rising demand for premium bikes in the Indian market is the primary reason why Suzuki launched the SF 250. Both, the Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer SF were looking stunning and dynamic at the launch and are expected to capture the Indian market soon.

The Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF 250, both get a similar fairing, along with sporty clip-on handlebars which give them a much sharper and aerodynamic riding stance. The fuel tank gets a tight tuck, which is specially carved out to accommodate the rider’s legs. The SF 250 gets brushed finish rims and a chrome-tipped twin muffler to provide the user with a premium and sporty feel. However, both the bikes also get an extra seat cover, a smoked visor, a DC socket on the handlebar for mobile charging, a wheel rim sticker and a tank protector as additional accessories.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched At INR 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Gixxer SF 155 is powered by the SOHC, 2-valve, 154.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces about 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. However, the Gixxer SF 250 gets a new and bigger 249cc engine which is good enough to produce 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.