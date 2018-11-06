The Monster Goes Undercover, Here Is the Ducati Monster 821 Stealth

Ducati is primarily known for their supersport bikes which eat up the racetrack fast and also looking out of this world. Italians are known to make great looking machines, even in the world of four wheels. Ducati also, however, offers bikes in different segments. The likes of the Multistrada and Diavel have proven time and again that Ducati can also produce beautiful bikes in other segments. This brings us to the Monster range of naked bikes. Sitting at the top in the Monster family of naked bikes by Ducati, the 821 has been given a new edition. Called the Monster 821 Stealth, this is more than just a new paint job.

Talking about the paint job, yeah that is one of the highlights of this bike. A beautiful matte black and with grey and red accents all around the bike looks rather nice. Other changed include a new front fork, with the aim to make the ride better. A fully adjustable 43 mm Kayaba inverted front telescopic fork is made standard with this bike. Also available standard with this bike is a Ducati Quick Shift (DQA) system. These hardware bits would definitely improve the ride quality by a huge margin. A smaller windscreen also is fitted on the Stealth to improve the aerodynamic flow of the car.

Coming to the engine, the Monster uses an 821 cc L-twin engine which tuned to make 108 bhp and 86 Nm of torque. The stealth edition uses the same engine with the same engine. Other standard features available with the normal Monster do find their way in the Stealth edition. You get three driving modes with the bike, Bosch 9.1 ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), TFT Color display, and USB power socket. The prices are not out yet but expect it to be at a premium than the normal Monster 821.