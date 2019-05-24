Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition Launched

India’s best selling compact SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will now be more stylish with the all-new Sports Limited Edition. This limited edition Brezza will be equipped with a unique accessory package, the package will include new sporty interiors and fresh bold design. Stylish body graphics, striking wheel arches, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-tone sill-guards and chrome a grille will also be a part of this exclusive new edition. Existing customers can also convert their Vitara Brezza into a Sports Limited edition at an additional price of Rs 29,990.

The Vitara Brezza has not only transformed the compact SUV market in India, but it also continues to be the most loved and awarded SUV in its segment. Despite several new entrants into the segment, the Vitara Brezza is still the best-selling car in its segment. The new Sports Limited Edition has been launched to make the Brezza more attractive, as the competition in the market is now increasing. To avoid disappointing the existing customers, Maruti has made sure the new special edition kit can also be fitted on the existing models, for an additional price of Rs 29,990. Customers can now choose from a wide range of accessories including new seat covers, designer mats, slide cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion, among others, for their Vitara Brezza.

In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1,57,880 units of the Vitara Brezza, leading the segment with a market share of over 44 per cent. The sporty and glamorous Vitara Brezza was launched in 2016 and after that, it became an instant hit in the market. The car has achieved the fastest 4 lakh sales mark in the entire compact SUV segment in just over 35 months. With a CAGR of over 13%, the Vitara Brezza is one of the top 10 bestselling cars in the country. It has been consistently clocking growing numbers, much higher than several rivals put together. With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced the dual-tone paint scheme, which was the first in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 4.35 lakh units of Vitara Brezza cumulatively since its launch in the Indian market. This high volume sale stands testimony of the customers’ increasing preference for refreshed design and innovative features and advantages of a compact SUV. In 2018, Maruti Suzuki also launched its revolutionary two-pedal technology, Auto Gear Shift, in the Vitara Brezza. The Auto Gear Shift technology has received an overwhelming response from all the customers with its penetration as high as 53% in Mumbai and 32% in Delhi. At the same time, the exterior and interior features are also upgraded to enhance the bold and charismatic character of this SUV.