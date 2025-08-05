The Legend Lives On: Mercedes-Benz G-Class Hits 600,000 with Electric G 580

4-Pointer Overview:
- The 600,000th G-Class rolls off the Graz production line in its all-electric G 580 EQ form
- A symbol of tradition and innovation, blending legendary off-road prowess with electric mobility
- MANUFAKTUR personalization program reaches new heights with over 20,000 color options
- G-Class retains its cult status by honoring design heritage and embracing the future
Introduction:
Some vehicles come and go with changing trends. And then there’s the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — a machine that hasn’t just stood the test of time, but has become more desirable with every passing year. Now, in 2025, the G-Class adds another chapter to its storied history as the 600,000th unit rolls off the production line in Graz, Austria. But this isn’t just any G — it’s the G 580 with EQ Technology, an all-electric version of the world’s most iconic luxury off-roader.
From Off-Road Grit to Electric Elegance
It’s hard to imagine the G-Class without its grumbling V8 soundtrack. But the G 580 EQ changes that — without changing the G’s soul. With zero tailpipe emissions, a combined energy consumption of 30.3–27.7 kWh/100 km, and that unmistakable boxy silhouette finished in Obsidian Black, the electric G-Class is a bold step into the future.
What’s remarkable is how it stays true to its roots. The ladder-frame construction? Still there. The 100% locking differentials? Still there. And the go-anywhere attitude? More confident than ever — just with a quieter conscience.
Four Decades of Uncompromised Character
Back in 1979, when the first G-Class was launched, no one could’ve predicted it would turn into a global status symbol. It was built for tough terrains and tougher jobs — a practical off-roader with military origins and unshakeable performance.
Fast forward over 45 years, and while the world around it has changed, the G-Class hasn’t lost what made it special. The round headlights, exposed spare wheel, and that instantly recognizable boxy profile are still intact. What’s evolved is its place in the world — from a no-frills utility vehicle to a style icon that’s equally at home on Rodeo Drive as it is in the Alps.
Made to Be One of a Kind
One of the biggest reasons for the G-Class’s ongoing success is how deeply personal it can become. Since 2019, Mercedes has offered MANUFAKTUR, a customisation program that lets buyers tailor their G-Class down to the last stitch. And clearly, people love it — over 90% of buyers opt for at least one MANUFAKTUR feature, with most choosing three or more.
In fact, by 2024, Mercedes expanded the program to include more than 20,000 paint options — everything from retro heritage hues to wild, one-off finishes. For G-Class owners, this isn’t just a vehicle — it’s self-expression on four wheels.
Table: Mercedes-Benz G-Class Highlights
|What Makes It Special
|Details That Tell the Story
|Year of First Launch
|1979 – Built to conquer terrain, now conquering hearts
|600,000th Unit Details
|All-electric G 580 EQ in Obsidian Black, built in Graz, Austria
|Electric Power Stats
|30.3–27.7 kWh/100 km energy use, zero tailpipe emissions
|Core DNA
|All-wheel drive, triple diff locks, ladder frame – still present
|Personalization Power
|Over 20,000 paint shades via MANUFAKTUR, with 90% buyers opting in
Conclusion:
The G-Class isn’t just surviving — it’s thriving. And with the 600,000th unit being a zero-emission electric model, Mercedes-Benz proves that you can evolve with time without losing your identity. Whether it’s crawling over rocks or cruising silently through city streets, the G-Class remains a symbol of strength, individuality, and timeless design.
Some vehicles define a decade. The G-Class? It defines generations — and it’s not done yet.