JK Tyre Levitas Steals the Spotlight at ‘Fast & Fabulous’ Supercar Catwalk in Mumbai

4-Point Overview:
- JK Tyre showcased its premium Levitas range at a glamorous supercar-themed event in Mumbai.
- Key auto personalities like Gaurav Gill and Anshuman Singhania added significance to the evening.
- The event also announced the India Racing Festival 2025, starting August 15.
- JK Tyre aims to redefine premium tyres with Levitas Ultra and Levitas XTREME, blending fashion with performance.
Introduction:
In a world where speed meets style, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. brought its A-game to Mumbai’s automotive scene with the debut of its Levitas luxury tyre range at the sensational ‘Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk’. This wasn’t just another auto event—it was a celebration of luxury performance, where tyres met the runway and supercars set the tone.
Blending High Fashion with High Performance
JK Tyre’s Levitas lineup made its first grand public appearance in the kind of setting where it truly belongs—among India’s most aspirational supercars. Held in Mumbai, the event wasn’t limited to product showcasing. It was a statement—an evolution of JK Tyre’s brand identity from functional excellence to aspirational luxury.
The event gathered notable auto and racing names including Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre; Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd.; and rally legend Gaurav Gill, India’s only Arjuna awardee in motorsports. Together, they unveiled more than just tyres—they unveiled a shift in perception.
The India Racing Festival Returns – Faster and Bolder
A key highlight of the evening was the announcement of Season 2 of the India Racing Festival, set to kick off on August 15, 2025. Two powerful Formula cars—Formula 4 and Formula Wolf—were on display, ramping up excitement and underlining JK Tyre’s deep-rooted involvement in Indian motorsports.
This wasn’t just about tyres—it was about positioning Levitas within a lifestyle of speed, confidence, and control.
Levitas: The Name Behind Precision and Power
JK Tyre used the stage to reaffirm its premium ambitions through two key products:
|Levitas Range
|Target Segment
|Key Highlights
|Levitas Ultra
|Premium/Luxury cars
|Engineered for quietness, comfort, and high control.
|Levitas XTREME
|Performance/Track-ready cars
|Designed for speed, sharp handling, and durability.
The company even showcased a daring drift record attempt at Umling La Pass—India’s highest motorable road—executed by drift king Sanam Sekhon on the Levitas XTREME tyres. It was more than a stunt; it was a proof of capability at extreme altitudes and terrains.
With these launches, JK Tyre is no longer just competing in the mass market. It’s carving its space among elite performance brands, combining decades of R&D with a fresh, emotionally resonant appeal.
Conclusion: Performance Now Wears a New Face
JK Tyre’s Levitas showcase at ‘Fast & Fabulous’ was more than just an event—it marked a transformation. A transformation of how tyres are perceived, bought, and celebrated in India. By merging the thrill of motorsports, the aspiration of supercars, and the precision of engineering, the Levitas range stands as a symbol of the company’s commitment to premium innovation.
In a market where discerning customers seek both performance and personality, JK Tyre’s Levitas may well be the missing piece. Whether you’re chasing corners on a racetrack or making a style statement in the city, Levitas ensures every turn is a story worth telling.