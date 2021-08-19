The Hottest SUV In India Can Now Be Booked Unofficially!

Mahindra’s XUV700 is an integral part of the carmaker’s plan of launching a slew of SUVs in the future. Mahindra has already laid out its road map for the next 6-7 years and if their upcoming product lineup is anything to go by, we are in for a treat! New Gen Scorpio, Thar 5-door, XUV900 are some of the popular SUVs that we are going to get in the future. On 14th August 2021, Mahindra unveiled the new XUV700. They also announced the prices, which start from Rs 11.99 lakh for the base variant. But, the SUV has not been officially launched yet, neither has its official bookings have started.

Unofficial bookings details

But that has not stopped buyers from registering their interest. Despite Mahindra stating that official bookings have not started, authorized dealers across India have started accepting bookings, unofficially. It is being reported that almost all the Mahindra dealers in major cities and towns have started accepting bookings.

The unofficial booking amount is ₹25,000. When the actual bookings start around the festive season, these unofficial bookings will be entered into the system first. Thus, giving an advantage to such customers. Some dealers are getting about 10-15 bookings every day since the price was announced. Deliveries are expected to start later this year, or early next year.

XUV700 Variants

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in 4 different variants. The entry-level trim will be called the MX Series while the other 3 trims will be part of the AdrenoX Series. The AdrenoX is Mahindra XUV700’s advanced user interface system, which would include connected car features as well. The AdrenoX Series would consist of 3 trims, namely, AX3, AX5 and AX7.

The MX Series will boast of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto compatibility, LED Tail lamps, steering mounted controls, Day-Night IRVM, 17-inch Steel wheels, Smart door handles and Power Adjust ORVMs with Turn Indicators. MX series prices start at ₹11.99 lakh. To know more about the rest of the variants, click here.

Engine options

The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine.

The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants. The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm.