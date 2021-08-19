Ather Electric Scooters Now Available In Nashik

Ather Energy today inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space, at Patwa Ev Zone, Trambakeshwar Road, Nashik in association with Patwa Auto Drive Pvt Ltd. The Ather 450X alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at Ather Space. In addition to the FAME subsidy by the central government, the Maharashtra government has introduced progressive EV policies to accelerate the adoption and manufacturing of EVs like giving the early-bird buyers a maximum discount capped at Rs.10,000 for purchases done before 31st December 2021, 10 percent of new vehicles sales to be EVs.

Exempting the road tax and vehicle registration for all the electric vehicles in the state, and giving subsidies up to 50% on building charging infrastructure. The opening of the 3rd Experience Center in Maharashtra is driven by the strong consumer demand from the State.

Pricing and availability

Ather Space is geared to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. The new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience center. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Trichy, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Kozhikode, and Indore. The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X is INR.141,926 & INR 122,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Nashik. These prices are expected to further reduce once the state government subsidy guidelines are issued.

Official statements

Quote by Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy

Maharashtra is a large and growing market with strong EV traction. The government has also been driving further impetus with the recently announced state subsidies. With the revised Maharashtra EV policy, the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X will be eligible for almost Rs 25,000 subsidy making Ather scooters the cheapest in Maharashtra. This is the only state where we have on-ground operations up and running in 3 cities and we are already looking to expand to a few more cities by the end of the year. Patwa Auto Drive Pvt Ltd has been extremely supportive in setting up the experience center and starting operations in Nashik. The test ride requests and pre-orders have been good from Nashik since the launch of Ather 450X and we expect a strong consumer demand with the recent FAME II revision.

Quote by Dealer, Mr.Jay Sumit Patwa, Chief Visionary Director , Patwa Group:

As a group working towards better Nashik, we at Patwa Group are extremely proud to collaborate with Ather Energy which has proven it’s an eminence in the electric vehicle industry. We believe that it is time to bring back the clean air of the city by giving Nashikites an opportunity to experience and cherish this amazing tech. We are elated to be a part of the Ather Family. Ather Energy has re-invented the experience of riding a two-wheeler in India by designing electric scooters with utmost care. Ather Energy’s evolving and innovative products are well planned and placed with its charging infrastructure, and client service is built to ameliorate the customer experience. We believe that we shall see an extensive demand in the months to come. We are thrilled to take one step forward in EV technology with Ather Energy by giving a world class customer experience.