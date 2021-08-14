Mahindra XUV700 To Offer Extensive Options And Variants To Choose From

Mahindra has finally revealed the much-awaited XUV700 and we can’t wait to see how it drives! Mahindra says that the XUV700 has something for everyone and that they are going to offer a whole variety of options. Though this isn’t the final variant list and it is subject to change, Let’s break down the highlights of the extensive variants and powertrain options the XUV700 will be available with.

Options

The Mahindra XUV700 will come with an optional AWD. Though we still don’t know if it will be available for both petrol or diesel powertrains, it will have an upper hand over the competition with this option. The XUV700 will have an option of 5 or 7 seats as well.

Powertrain

The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6 speed manual and a 6 speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants. The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm.

MX Series

The MX series will sit at the bottom of the XUV700 range. We expect it to be priced aggressively to lure in customers from mid-size SUV segment. The MX series will get an option of mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine in the 155hp tune. Some of the feature highlights include an 8 inch infotainment system, a 7 inch digital instrument cluster, android auto, smart door handles. LED taillamps, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS with turn indicators, day and night IRVM and 17 inch steel wheels.

Adrenox Series

The Adrenox series offers all the bells and whistles with extensive options in the XUV700 range. The variants and feature highlights in the Adrenox series are as follows:

AX3

It gets dual 10.25 inch HD screens for the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, built in Amazon Alexa, Wireless android auto and apple carplay, Adrenox Connect with 60+ connected features, 6 speakers and sound staging, LED DRLs and front fog lamps and lastly 17 inch steel wheels with covers.

AX5

The AX5 adds a panoramic sunroof, 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, curtain airbags, LED clear view headlamps, sequential turn indicators and cornering lamps.

AX7

The top of the line AX7 offers advanced driver assistance system, driver drowsiness alert, smart clean zone air purifier, dual zone climate control, 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, 6 way power adjustable seat with memory function and side airbags.

Option packs

The XU700 will add option packs as well for the Adrenox series. The option pack will include 12 speaker 3D sound system by Sony, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake and wireless charging.