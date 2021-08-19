Volkswagen Vento Replacement To Be Launched By April 2022

It is no secret that Volkswagen is planning to launch a replacement for the Vento. Frequent sightings of Volkswagen Virtus tell us that it will be replacing the Vento and that it would be closely related to the upcoming Skoda Slavia. It is being reported that Volkswagen will reveal the Virtus by February 2022 and launch it around April 2022. The launch will most likely take place after the Skoda Slavia’s launch which is also expected to be launched around the same time.

What to expect?

The Vento’s successor could take styling cues from the Virtus. When it comes to overall dimensions, the Virtus is considerably bigger than the Vento. The Virtus measures in at 4,482mm long, 1,751mm wide and 1,472mm tall, making it 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller than the Vento we get. Its wheelbase also stands longer by around 98mm. If it actually gets here, we can expect the Virtus to boast of more cabin space as compared to the Vento.

It is also no secret that it will be based on the MQB AO IN platform which underpins the Volkswagen Taigun and also its sibling Skoda Slavia.

Expected features

The Virtus is also expected to come with a lot more features as compared to the Vento. For instance, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen ‘VW Play’ infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, connected car technology, automatic climate control, driver fatigue monitor, keyless entry and go, front and rear parking sensors and much more. The rather Spartan looking cabin has been one of the few areas where the Vento lacks behind and the arrival of Virtus could set things straight for the carmaker.

Also read: You Can Now Design The Upcoming Skoda Slavia’s Camouflage! Here Are All The Details

Expected powertrain

The new Volkswagen sedan is likely to come with the same engine and transmission options as the current Vento. Currently, it comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110PS of power and 175Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. The Taigun’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on the cards. It puts down 150hp and 250Nm and is expected to come with a sole 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.