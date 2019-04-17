The Ford Mustang Is Celebrating Its 55th Anniversary Today

Just yesterday, a random YouTube scroll led me to what is called the “Nightmare”, a customised 67′ Ford Mustang. A slammed down, all-black thing with a very distinct roofline, it then got me watching a chain of videos which featured Mustangs from over the years. Little did I know that today is the pony car’s 55th Anniversary. On this National Mustang Day, enthusiasts everywhere are celebrating the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year. Maybe the reason why YouTube threw all those videos at me.

The Ford Mustang reigns as the best-selling sports coupe in the world for 2018, selling 113,066 cars, according to data from IHS Markit. 2018 not only marks the fourth straight year of Mustang’s global leadership as world’s best-selling sports coupe but also as a best-selling sports car in the United States, where Ford sold 75,842 Mustangs last year. This marks the fourth consecutive year Mustang claims the title of world’s best-selling sports coupe as well as the best-selling sports car in the United States. Mustang’s market share in the global sports car segment is up by half a point for 2018 over the previous year – to 15.4 per cent – fueled in part by the hot-selling Bullitt.

The Mustang was available for purchase in 146 markets in 2018, based on worldwide Ford sales data. More than 500,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been sold worldwide since 2015. The Mustang was available for purchase in 146 markets in 2018, based on worldwide Ford sales data. Talking about the brand’s icon, Jim Farley, Ford President, Global Markets, said, “We broke the mould when Ford launched the Mustang 55 years ago. Nothing says freedom, the wind in your hair and the joy of driving like Mustang; it’s an icon. The roar of its V8 on a spring day, there’s nothing better. No wonder it’s the most popular sports coupe in the world.”

In India too, the Mustang was well-received for obvious reasons. India received the GT variant, which uses a monstrous 5-litre motor which is tuned to churn out 395 bhp and 515 Nm of torque. A facelifted model is on the cards and could be launched in India this year. Changes will mostly be cosmetic, on the inside and within, however, the 6-speed Auto could be replaced with a new 10-speed box.