Maserati Displays Its One Of One Customized Quattroporte At The Shanghai Auto Show

The Shanghai Auto Show is one of the most important Auto Exhibitions in Asia and Maserati won’t miss the chance of presenting its unique new model, the Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE. Maserati will be showcasing the preview of its future customization programme with this model. The GranLusso is customized by the Maserati Centro Stile in a collaboration with their VIP customer, Mr Xuan Feng who is the Chief Editor of T-Magazine in China. Maserati is trying to intensify its focus on customization by showcasing its instinctive Italian characteristics by combining virtuous craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology and sophisticated design. Maserati is also displaying the Levante and the 2019 Ghibli, both with the GranLusso trim.

The interior is distinguished by a combination of traditional black and the new “Bianco Ghiaccio” colour. De Castelli played an important role in making the lower dashboard, the door panels and seats feature a two-tone scheme in order to saturate the cabin with a rich and contemporary feel. The upholstery of the seats features vertical stitching inspired by the classic pinstripe pattern of men’s fabrics. Thanks to the special dying process that takes place in oak drums, a technique that allows enough time for the pigments to be naturally absorbed by the leather. Ermenegildo Zegna is the reason behind the fine Pieno Fiore leather, which is made after the preliminary phase of weaving the Pelletessuta that takes on an elegant, deep and luminous colour.

The central console, the dashboard fascia and door panels of the Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE for Xuan Feng are made by Giorgetti, from 100% natural burl wood, characterized by a denim light blue colour, recalling the exterior and creating a sophisticated impression. This particular burl was used for the very first time on a car. The Maserati Centro Stile also created two new unique floor mat kits in different colours for the Feng, one in Bianco Ghiaccio in order to highlight the brightness of the interior, and the other in Blu Indigo to evoke the unique exterior colour.

Also Read: 2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 1.74 Crore

The Maserati Centro Stile guided by Mr Feng carried out a collaborative customization operation which enabled the VIP customer to actively participate in the creative process, not only did he select the accessories and the configuration, but he was fully involved in the personalization of his own car. This was an exclusive project in which Xuan Feng told the Maserati Centro Stile his own personal story, including his passions and goals in life, translating his personal history and passions into his unique Maserati. This new level of customization truly connects Xuan Feng’s personality and lifestyle. The Quattroporte GranLusso also features an exterior colour specially created for Feng.