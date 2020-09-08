The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Has Electric Fangs And It Pops Wheelies (Video)

Cobra Jet Mustangs date back to 1960s and over the years, have transformed into dedicated quarter-mile track cars that drag racers can buy straight from Ford. They pack an insane amount of straight-line performance with tuned mechanicals to decimate quarter-mile records. Apart from the above-mentioned facts, they are pretty exclusive too. So much so that only 68 current-era Cobra Jets are slated for production.

What’s different about the current Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is that there’s no V8 cranking out big numbers under the hood. Instead, an electric powertrain which sounds like a possessed creature helps this prototype time travel through a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour! When they measured output during development testing, the number they achieved was an insane 1,502 peak wheel horsepower! That’s equivalent to the combined output of more than three 2021 Mustang GT V8 engines.

Developed by Ford Performance in parallel to the recently unveiled Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype, both cars were built to demonstrate Ford’s technological capabilities and innovation skillset in EV technologies. Ford Performance collaborated with Cascadia Motion to power the Cobra Jet 1400. With four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to a pair of DS-250-115s, giving four motors total and spinning at up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. These motor-inverter packages run at 800 volts and up to 700 amps, with a maximum output of 350kW per motor.

To manage such a potent propulsion package, AEM-EV and Ford Performance jointly developed an advanced data and control system that features a control algorithm unique to the Cobra Jet 1400. The sheer amount of power has also required a different approach with chassis tuning strategies, which MLe, Ford’s build and integration collaborator for the project, has delivered with input from Ford Performance’s longtime Cobra Jet build collaborators at Watson.

The U.S. Nationals provides the perfect venue to showcase the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 where the car will first run in public this weekend. Ford NHRA Driver Bob Tasca III will pilot the prototype in showcase runs against two-time Funny Car champion and FOX broadcaster Tony Pedregon, who will drive one of Ford’s internal combustion engine Mustang Cobra Jets, proven winners in the NHRA sportsman ranks.