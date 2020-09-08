Tata Motors Joins World EV Day Movement

Having given us the Nexon EV as the country’s first locally-built electric compact SUV, Tata Motors is all set to join the global World EV Day movement to celebrate the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emissions future. Scheduled to be inaugurated on September 9th, the World EV Day will be celebrated every year to encourage current and prospective drivers of electric vehicles, local transport authorities and fleet operators to recognize the vital role they play in enabling a truly sustainable transport ecosystem.

Launched in conjunction with the Swedish-Swiss firm ABB and sustainability media company Green.TV, Tata Motors is one of the founding partners for the World EV Day. Key elements of an EV ecosystem include charging solution, supplier base for EV components, vehicle financing, and mobility service providers. Tata Motors is one of the foremost players in India to have supported the development of the EV ecosystem in India. The company recently launched “Tata uniEVerse” that closely leverages the strengths and expertise of other Tata Group companies to create a holistic and viable environment to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Going forward, the company will electrify more models and after the Nexon, it could be the Altroz which could join the green revolution. The hatchback’s EV version has already been showcased earlier at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. Underpinned by the same ALFA platform which the conventionally powered Altroz is based upon, the Tata Altroz EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor which will drive the wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The battery size and power output are not known yet, however, Tata is targetting a charging time of 60 minutes for the battery to replenish 80% of its juice from dead. The manufacturer had also officially stated that with the Altroz EV, they are targetting a range of up to 250 – 300 kilometres.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said “India has seen a significant rise in the momentum towards EVs in the past several months and we at Tata Motors are proud to be one of the frontrunners in driving EVs adoption here. We are not only offering aspirational and accessible electric vehicles but are also creating a holistic e-Mobility ecosystem that addresses barriers to EV adoption. We are delighted to join this global World EV Day movement to propagate the dynamic role e-mobility plays in a sustainable and zero-emission future.”