Renault India Announces Week-Long Women’s Day Celebration At Its Dealerships

Renault India is celebrating International Women’s Day across all its dealerships from 02nd –08th March. In order to develop long term trust and strengthen relations with its customers, the French carmaker is offering exclusive services for its women customers. The offer includes free car pick & drop facility and special training sessions on car maintenance & necessary checks with the objective of making women more self-reliant and independent.

During this week-long women’s day celebration, in addition to including assured gifts, Renault India will offer 10% discount on Parts & Accessories, 10% discount on Labor & Value Added Services (VAS), 10% discount on Renault Secure (Extended Warranty) & RSA, free vehicle check-up and health check-up, especially for women customers during the week. The activities have been planned to make the celebrations more delightful whilst giving the women customers a special brand experience to cherish for a long time.

Renault India showcased the AMT-equipped Triber at the Auto Expo which went by. The clutch-less compact MPV will be introduced in the coming weeks. Prior to that, Renault launched BS6 variants of the Triber and Kwid, where the power output of the engines powering the cars remains the same. For the Triber, the ‘Energy’ engine is now rated for 19 kmpl and in terms of price, the update has resulted in a price increase of INR 4,000 – INR 15,000, starting from the base to the top-spec variant. In the coming months, the word around is that the Triber could be equipped with a turbocharged version of the very engine which powers it now.

On the other hand, BS6 variants of the Kwid entry-level hatchback will also be available across the range, both on the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines. The fuel efficiency of the Kwid AMT is now rated at 22 kmpl and across variants, the update has resulted in a price increase of INR 9,000. Next in the queue to be updated are the Duster and the Captur, which will probably become petrol-only models once they conform to the new emission norms.